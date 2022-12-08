Shillai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.59 Shillai (शिलाई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. Shillai is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Shillai election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shillai election result or click here for compact election results of Shillai and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Shillai go here.

Demographic profile of Shillai:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 76343 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41665 were male and 34216 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shillai in 2022 is 821 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 65777 eligible electors, of which 36454 were male, 29323 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 57549 eligible electors, of which 32489 were male, 25060 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shillai in 2017 was 270. In 2012, there were 354 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Shillai:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Harshwardhan Chauhan of INC won in this seat defeating Baldev Singh of BJP by a margin of 4,125 which was 7.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Baldev Singh Tomar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Harshwardhan Chauhan of INC by a margin of 1,918 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 59. Shillai Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Shillai:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Shillai:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Shillai are: Baldev Singh (BJP), Naathu Ram Chauhan (AAP), Harshwardhan Chauhan (INC), Suresh Kumar (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Shillai:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.21%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.43%, while it was 82.7% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.22% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shillai went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Shillai constituency:

Assembly constituency No.59. Shillai comprises of the following areas of Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh: Kamrau Sub Tehsil; Shillai Tehsil & Ronhat Sub Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Shillai constituency, which are: Sri Renukaji, Chopal, Paonta Sahib. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

Map location of Shillai:

The geographic coordinates of Shillai is: 30°40’08.8"N 77°39’18.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shillai

List of candididates contesting from Shillai Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Baldev Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Profession: Politician & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 38.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Total income: Rs 15.9 lakh

Candidate name: Naathu Ram Chauhan

Party: AAP

Age: 44

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 39.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.1 lakh

Candidate name: Harshwardhan Chauhan

Party: INC

Age: 58

Profession: Politician, MLA for last 5 Years in H.P. and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 13.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 45.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 12 crore

Total income: Rs 27.1 lakh

Candidate name: Suresh Kumar

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 41

Profession: Retired Army Person

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

