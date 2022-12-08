CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Elections » Shivpal Yadav Announces Merger with 'Bhatija' Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party
1-MIN READ

Shivpal Yadav Announces Merger with 'Bhatija' Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 16:56 IST

New Delhi, India

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with uncle Shivpal Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with uncle Shivpal Yadav

As SP candidate Dimple Yadav gained a massive lead of over two lakh votes in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, both the leaders sat together in Saifai in Etawah district, where Akhilesh Yadav presented his party's flag to his uncle

In an after-effect of the big win secured by Samajwadi Party candidate and Yadav family’s ‘bahu’ Dimple Yadav in the Mainpuri bypoll on Thursday, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav announced a merger with ‘bhatija’ Akhilesh Yadav’s party.

A little before announcing the merger, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav presented his party’s flag to PSPL founder Shivpal Singh Yadav in Saifai, that clearly indicated the both the parties will join hands.

As SP candidate Dimple Yadav gained a massive lead of over two lakh votes in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, both the leaders sat together in Saifai in Etawah district, where Akhilesh Yadav presented his party’s flag to his uncle.

Later, they even posted photographs of the event on Twitter.

RELATED NEWS

An SP flag was also put on Shivpal Singh Yadav’s car by the party’s workers reflecting the possible coming together of the two parties.

Amid ups and downs in their relations that political circles are well aware of, ‘chacha-bhatija’ (Shivpal Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav) came together to ensure the victory of Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav in the bypoll that was necessitated after the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 08, 2022, 16:33 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 16:56 IST