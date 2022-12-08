Shivpal Yadav Announces Merger with 'Bhatija' Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party

In an after-effect of the big win secured by Samajwadi Party candidate and Yadav family’s ‘bahu’ Dimple Yadav in the Mainpuri bypoll on Thursday, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav announced a merger with ‘bhatija’ Akhilesh Yadav’s party.

A little before announcing the merger, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav presented his party’s flag to PSPL founder Shivpal Singh Yadav in Saifai, that clearly indicated the both the parties will join hands.

As SP candidate Dimple Yadav gained a massive lead of over two lakh votes in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, both the leaders sat together in Saifai in Etawah district, where Akhilesh Yadav presented his party’s flag to his uncle.

Later, they even posted photographs of the event on Twitter.

An SP flag was also put on Shivpal Singh Yadav’s car by the party’s workers reflecting the possible coming together of the two parties.

Amid ups and downs in their relations that political circles are well aware of, ‘chacha-bhatija’ (Shivpal Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav) came together to ensure the victory of Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav in the bypoll that was necessitated after the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

