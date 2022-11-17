CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shraddha Walkar Murder Enters MCD Polls, BJP Candidate Vows to ‘Save Sisters’ from ‘Love Jihad’

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 17:36 IST

New Delhi, India

With new details of Shraddha Walkar’s grisly murder emerging daily, the case has become a talking point in almost every urban household in Delhi. (Image: @Shraddha/Instagram)

The BJP candidate from Chhawla ward, Shashi Yadav has promised that if he is elected, he will not allow “any Shraddha to be preyed upon by any Aaftab”

The grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly by live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, has also found entry into poll campaigns for Delhi’s municipal corporation elections, with a BJP candidate from Chhawla ward taking a pledge to ensure the safety of women from “love jihad”. The candidate has promised that if he is elected, he will not allow “any Shraddha to be preyed upon by any Aaftab”.

Behen Shraddha ki hatya hui. Aaftab ne 35 tukde karke usko fridge mein rakha. Yeh koi pehli ghatna nahin hai. Aisi ghatnayein pehle bhi hui hain. Kabhi suitcase mein, toh kabhi fridge mein. Chunaav aate jaate rahenge. Main shapath leta hoon ki sirf Chhatikala gaon hi nahin balki aas paas ke kshetron mein se kisi bhi behen Shraddha ko kisi Aaftab ka shikar nahin hone dunga (Shraddha was murdered and Aaftab cut her into 35 pieces, but this isn’t a first. Earlier, too, such cases have happened. I take a pledge that not just in this village but in nearby areas, too, I will not let any Shraddha become a victim of any Aaftab),” said BJP nominee Shashi Yadav from Chhawla ward.

With new details of the murder emerging every day, the case has become a talking point in almost every household, and more so in urban areas of Delhi where families make money by renting out properties to bachelors and youngsters.

Yadav said he was getting a lot of support from people on this pledge. “People have given us support when we said, when ‘love jihad’ cases come, we will keep a watch over them. We will generate awareness about such incidents. In rural areas, there are fewer incidents like this. We will ensure that no one casts an eye on our sisters with an intention to trap them,” he added.

Asked how he will ensure the safety of his “sisters”, Yadav said people in the area were angry at what had happened to Shraddha and, thus, the pledge was important.

“Elections come and go, but as a son and a brother, we need to take responsibility for our sisters. We will watch out for those who trap girls for love,” the BJP candidate said.

