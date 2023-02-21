CHANGE LANGUAGE
Siddaramaiah Created ACB to Cover Up Congress Corruption, Says Nadda; Former CM Points to BJP States
Siddaramaiah Created ACB to Cover Up Congress Corruption, Says Nadda; Former CM Points to BJP States

By: Akshara DM

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 20:46 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (L), and BJP national president JP Nadda. FIle pics/News18

The BJP national president alleged that Siddaramaiah as Karnataka chief minister had abolished the lokayukta because 'they are deeply immersed in corruption'. The Congress leader responded that the corruption charges against the lokayukta itself were the reason

Karnataka Elections 2023

Addressing the public on his visit to the Udupi district of poll-bound Karnataka on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda attacked the Congress and former chief minister Siddaramaiah over alleged corruption charges against them and accused the grand old party of forming the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to cover up its malfeasance in the state.

“Why was lokayukta abolished? What is the rationale behind it? What’s the logic behind it? Can Siddaramaiah answer my question? No, he cannot, because they are deeply indulged in corruption, they are deeply immersed in corruption, they are part and parcel of commission and corruption,” said Nadda.

Siddaramaiah hit back at the BJP chief by taking to Twitter with a series of tweets backing his decision to create the ACB. He responded that the corruption charges against the lokayukta itself were the reason.

The Congress leader asked Nadda why he kept mum when several BJP-ruled states had formed ACBs.

Siddaramaiah also asked why the BJP was not able to take any action or launch a probe over his allegations against him despite being in power for the past four years.

Apart from questioning Siddaramaiah’s decision to create the ACB, Nadda accused the Congress of minority appeasement by alleging that the former CM released 1,600 PFI activists and withdrew 175 cases against the now-banned outfit, thereby being directly responsible for the break in peace and harmony of society.

