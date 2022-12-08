Siddhpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Siddhpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput (BJP), Rajput Mahendrasinh Dalpatsinh (AAP), Abbasbhai Mohammadsharif Nodsola (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Govindbhai Rathod (BSP), Chandanji Talaji Thakor (INC), Kaji Sohil Hanifbhai (IND), Patel Dilipkumar (IND), Baloch Hasankhan Dayamkhan (IND), Thakor Sanjayji (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.9% which is -3.08% compared to the 2017 elections.Constituency No.19 Siddhpur (સિદ્ધપુર) (Siddhpur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Patan district of Gujarat. Siddhpur is part of Patan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Constituency No.19 Siddhpur (સિદ્ધપુર) (Siddhpur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Patan district of Gujarat. Siddhpur is part of Patan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural. This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.73%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.3%, according the Census of India, 2011.In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,71,177 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,39,796 were male and 1,31,381 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.The electorate gender ratio in Siddhpur in 2022 is 940 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,38,205 eligible electors, of which 1,24,136 were male, 1,14,069 female and 0 electors of the third gender.In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,073 eligible electors, of which 1,08,664 were male, 1,00,409 female and 0 voters of the third gender.The number of service voters in Siddhpur in 2017 was 85. In 2012, there were 57 service voters registered in the constituency.Past winners / MLAs of Siddhpur:In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Thakor Chandanjii Talaji of INC won in this seat defeating Jaynarayan Vyas of BJP by a margin of 17,260 which was 10.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.85% in 2017 in this seat.In 2012, Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jaynarayan Vyas of BJP by a margin of 25,824 votes which was 15.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.09% in the seat.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 19. Siddhpur Assembly segment of the 3. Patan Lok Sabha constituency. Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won the Patan Parliament seat defeating Jagdish Thakor of INC. Number of contestants in Siddhpur:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls. Voter turnout in Siddhpur:According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.98%, while it was 77.42% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.08% compared to the 2017 turnout.Poll dates:Siddhpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.Extent of Siddhpur constituency:Assembly constituency No.19. Siddhpur comprises of the following areas of Patan district of Gujarat: 1. Sidhpur Taluka. 2. Patan Taluka (Part) Villages - Ajuja, muna, Khareda, untvada, Amarpura, Vahana, Bhatsan, Koita, Raviyana, Khodana, Katrasamal, mesar, Haidarpura, Delvada, Ganeshpura, Abalouva, Jangral, Vasni, Jakha, lakshmipura, endla, Kanosan, morpa, Vagdod, Vachhalva, lakhdap, Bhilvan, Renchavi, Vadhi, Charup, Vadu, Siyol, Vamaiya, Kimbuva, Kotavad, Sanodarda.A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Siddhpur constituency, which are: Kankrej, Palanpur, Vadgam (SC), Kheralu, Unjha, Patan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. Map location of Siddhpur:The geographic coordinates of Siddhpur is: 23°58’58.8"N 72°15’23.8"E. Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from SiddhpurList of candididates contesting from Siddhpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput Party: BJP Age: 61 Profession: Business & Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 372.7 crore Liabilities: Rs 12.6 crore Moveable assets: Rs 266.6 crore Immovable assets: Rs 106 crore Total income: Rs 4.9 crore Candidate name: Rajput Mahendrasinh Dalpatsinh Party: AAP Age: 29 Profession: Job Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 67572 Liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 67572 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Abbasbhai Mohammadsharif Nodsola Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Age: 62 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 49.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 47 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Govindbhai Rathod Party: BSP Age: 38 Profession: Salesman Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 8.1 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Chandanji Talaji Thakor Party: INC Age: 51 Profession: Farming, Builder Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 18.5 crore Liabilities: Rs 11.3 crore Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 crore Immovable assets: Rs 8.9 crore Total income: Rs 38.5 lakh Candidate name: Kaji Sohil Hanifbhai Party: IND Age: 31 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 55000 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 55000 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Patel Dilipkumar Party: IND Age: 43 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 3 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 7.6 lakh Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Baloch Hasankhan Dayamkhan Party: IND Age: 44 Profession: Labour Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Illiterate Total assets: Rs 8.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 40000 Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Thakor Sanjayji Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party Age: 29 Profession: Labor Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh Liabilities: Rs 25500 Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Siddhpur go here.

