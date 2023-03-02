Simna Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Simna seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: T. Yangseo Sangtam (RPIA), T. Atsuba (INC), S. Kiusumew Yimchunger (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.1% which is -2.82% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.1 Simna (সিমনা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Simna is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Simna election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Simna election result or click here for compact election results of Simna and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Simna go here.

Demographic profile of Simna:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 74.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38447 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,173 were male and 19,274 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Simna in 2023 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 35967 eligible electors, of which 18,088 were male, 17,879 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 33593 eligible electors, of which 16,745 were male, 16,848 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Simna in 2018 was 60. In 2013, there were 34 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Simna:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Brishaketu Debbarma of IPFT won in this seat defeating Pranab Debbarma of CPM by a margin of 1963 which was 5.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. IPFT had a vote share of 47.61% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pranab Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Rabindra Debbarma of INPT by a margin of 3819 votes which was 12.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 54.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 1. Simna Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Simna:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Simna:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Simna are: T. Yangseo Sangtam (RPIA), T. Atsuba (INC), S. Kiusumew Yimchunger (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Simna:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.92%, while it was 93.65% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.82% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Simna went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Simna constituency:

Assembly constituency No.1. Simna comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Paschim Simna, Sankhola, Baikunthapur and Chandrapur Tehsils; and Wakinagar mouza in Patnipara Tehsil in Sadar Sub-Division

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Simna constituency, which are: Mohanpur, Mandaibazar, Ramchandraghat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Simna:

The geographic coordinates of Simna is: 24°00’47.5"N 91°26’53.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Simna

List of candidates contesting from Simna Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kumodh Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 34

Gender: Male

Profession: Pensioner (Ex-Member of District Council)

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 49624

Total liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jiten Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 36

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 17.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 7.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Brishaketu Debbarma

Party: TMP

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Advocate and Ex. MLA.

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Binod Debbarma

Party: BJP

Age: 29

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 33742

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Simna election result or click here for compact election results of Simna and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Simna go here.

Read all the Latest News here