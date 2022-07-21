Smear Campaign Against Narendra Modi on Gujarat Riots Should Pack Up, Now

Finally, we have the moment of triumph for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court has found no fault with the SIT (Special Investigation Team)’s findings on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The apex court has ratified the decision of the Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court to accept the closure report of the SIT. It has not found merits in the appeal filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the riot.

The metropolitan magistrate had accepted the closure report of the SIT in December 2013 and did not find any merit in the allegation of Zakia Jafri then. The SIT clean chit had come in September 2013. The High Court ratified the decision of the lower court in October 2017. And now, the final stamp of justice has been given by the Supreme Court.

This would come as a big blow to the smear Modi campaign launched by vested interests in the media, politics and some NGOs that have thrived in popularity due to their notorious role in the post-Gujarat riots cover-up. Recognised as representatives of Lutyens’ Delhi, they had identified the then Gujarat chief minister, Narendra Modi, to be their target of hate. They used all their resources and influence to defame Modi nationally and internationally.

But the man rose like a Phoenix every time the hate Modi brigade concluded that they had prepared his epitaph. He won the Gujarat Assembly elections thrice in a row and demonstrated his popularity. Realising his national potential, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was then chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), used all her powers at the Central government to try to fix Modi and his deputy, Amit Shah. Sixty-five Indian parliamentarians broke all protocols and wrote a letter to US President Barack Obama asking him to deny visa to Modi.

Any other person in place of Modi would have broken down after so much vilification by national and international media. There may be hardly any figure in history who has been vilified so vehemently by self-proclaimed upholders of morality even when there was not even an iota of fact against him to nail him for the February 2002 riots in Gujarat. It appeared as if they wanted to find a scapegoat for the riots. They tried to put all the blame on Modi’s head.

One must applaud Narendra Modi for being steadfast. He did not criticise anyone even once and offered his readiness to undergo the ‘Fire Test’ not once but thrice in the last 20 years. He knew he was on the right and he knew he was being targeted and vilified by a section of the media that had an axe to grind. He faced it boldly and overcame obstacles to shine brighter.

I am reminded of an incident when representatives of two leading newspapers visited the BJP office in Ahmedabad and sought a price for favourable coverage in the context of riots and impending Assembly elections. Arun Jaitley, who was the BJP’s in-charge for Gujarat, and Modi discussed the issue and rejected the offer. Aap apna kaam karo, aur hum logon ko apna kaam karne do (You do your work and let us do our work), was Modi’s cryptic reply to them.

Stories were created, twisted and presented in such a way that showed Modi did nothing to control riots. But Modi knew he had done everything possible to bring the situation to normal. For the first time in the history of riots in India, the Army was called within 24 hours. Riot started on 28 February and the Army was called on the morning of 1 March. The then Defence Minister, late George Fernandes, was in Gandhinagar to oversee the situation.

The Rajdharma statement of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was twisted to show the chief minister in a bad light. The same Vajpayee who had said Rajdharma should be upheld had also said he believed that CM Modi was upholding the Rajdharma. But the latter part was omitted to suit a particular narrative.

Both Modi’s detractors in the party and the ‘secular’ gang of Lutyens’ Delhi were baying for his blood. Imagine that Modi was just four months old in government when the 2002 riots happened. He became the chief minister of Gujarat in October 2001. Riots happened in February 2002. He was merely four months old in office and was fully engaged in the reconstruction work after the worst earthquake of January 2021. The BJP had got defamed due to tardy progress in relief and rehabilitation and this had necessitated Modi to be sent as chief minister. At that time, he had no experience of running a government. He was not even a member of the state Assembly.

It is not that the riots did not take place or that anyone can condone what happened. Even Modi has lamented loss of lives. But how could one blame one person? Riots have happened under the regime of other chief ministers as well. But no chief minister has been personally held accountable. Why this special treatment for Modi? None has the answer. The ‘secular’ gang was outraged that Modi did not offer an apology but said he was ready to be punished if he had done anything wrong.

People trusted his words and Modi was voted to power at the Centre in 2014. The anti-Modi gang could not digest their wounds and kept licking it to keep it alive. In the last 20 years of Modi’s governance, I have witnessed that the more he focuses on development and good governance, the more the Lutyens’ gang would pounce on him and question his role in the Gujarat riots. Every story would be twisted to suit their narrative.

Egged by the Congress and other vested interests they were successful in keeping the issue alive. Narratives based on emotions were pushed as facts and got attestations of even renowned editors. They were obsessed with trying to paint Modi as anti-Muslim and an icon of Hindutva. The fact is there is not even one statement or action that showed that he favoured one community over the other.

It is true that Modi is not shy of his faith. But so was Mahatma Gandhi or Bal Gangadhar Tilak or other nationalists. You don’t need to be irreligious to be secular. But if you are irreligious, there is every chance that you will wear the garb of secularism when it suits your political narrative. You can wear janeu, topi and cross at the same time depending on convenience because you are an opportunist. Modi is what he is — a Sanatani by practice who upholds ‘dharma’ in governance.

He has not bothered to look back at those people who were accusing him all the time. He has refused to be provoked. In work, he is trying to implement the integral humanism of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya where every poor is taken care of irrespective of his religion. This explains why he walks tall.

The secularists are so enraged with the Prime Minister that even his recent reference to Abbas whom his father had brought home to enable him to complete his studies is given a distasteful turn. The episode of Abbas is there in my book on Modi which I wrote before he became the prime minister. In fact, Modi’s house was close to the Muslim mohalla and everyone I spoke to in Vadnagar had good things to say about the Modi family.

It is hoped that for its own sake and for the sake of the country, the anti-Modi brigade would stop its dirty campaign. Even Justice Markandey Katju was chastised by a British judge when he cast aspersions on the Indian judiciary in a testimony before a UK court. They should not face such a situation. They must understand that Modi represents the pride of our country and as Prime Minister he deserves our full respect. People would not take it easy if they continue to peddle the same narrative.

The writer is the convener of the media relations department of the BJP and represents the party as a spokesperson on TV debates. He has authored the book ‘Narendra Modi: The Game Changer’. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

