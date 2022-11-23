Remember the iconic character of Gabbar Singh from Ramesh Sippy-directed Sholay and the famous dialogue ‘So jaa warna Gabbar aa jayega? Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday used an analogy from the 1975 film to compare Gabbar’s terror with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s effect on corrupt people in poll-bound Gujarat.

“There’s a dialogue in the movie Sholay - ‘So ja beta warna Gabbar aa jayega’. Today, when any corrupt man cries within miles of Gujarat, his mother tells him, ‘So ja beta warna Kejriwal aa jayega (You better sleep else Kejriwal will come for you) and put you in jail," the AAP leader said at an election rally in Kankrej, NDTV reported.

Praising his boss further, the Rajya Sabha MP said that Kejriwal was “born only to end corruption and curb rising prices". “It is clearly visible from the unprecedented support of the people that change is about to come in Gujarat," he added. Chadha, the AAP’s Gujarat co-incharge, has been addressing rallies and campaigning for the party across the state.

The AAP is contesting all 182 seats in Gujarat for the first time in the next month’s elections. The party has positioned itself as the main contender to the ruling BJP and Kejriwal has been campaigning aggressively for his candidates.

Kejriwal’s party has also announced its chief ministerial face for Gujarat- Isudan Gadhvi who will contest the Assembly elections from Khambhalia seat in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in its poll manifesto, promised to improve quality of education at government schools, free electricity, access to water, and free healthcare. It also also announced to give a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above age 18 years if elected to power.

