Sohra Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Sohra seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Titosstar Well Chyne (UDP), Michael Ronnie Kshiar (BJP), Lakyntiew Sohkhlet (INC), Harold Firming Khongsit (TMC), Gavin Miguel Mylliem (PDF), G.Phaiyolin Nongrum (VPP), Alan West Kharkongor (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 80.4% which is -9.63% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.28 Sohra (Cherrapunji, Cherrapunjee) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Sohra is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Sohra election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sohra election result or click here for compact election results of Sohra and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sohra go here.

Demographic profile of Sohra:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 96.65%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,927 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,563 were male and 15,364 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sohra in 2023 is 1055 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,297 eligible electors, of which 12,248 were male, 13,049 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 20,519 eligible electors, of which 9,867 were male, 10,652 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sohra in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sohra:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Gavin Miguel Mylliem of PDF won in this seat defeating Titosstar Well Chyne of UDP by a margin of 2,024 which was 8.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. PDF had a vote share of 37.64% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Titosstarwell Chyne of UDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Phlour W Khongjee of INC by a margin of 2,166 votes which was 11.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UDP had a vote share of 47.84% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 28. Sohra Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, UDP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sohra:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sohra:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Sohra are: Titosstar Well Chyne (UDP), Michael Ronnie Kshiar (BJP), Lakyntiew Sohkhlet (INC), Harold Firming Khongsit (TMC), Gavin Miguel Mylliem (PDF), G.Phaiyolin Nongrum (VPP), Alan West Kharkongor (NPP).

Voter turnout in Sohra:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.4%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.03%, while it was 89.61% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -9.63% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sohra went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Sohra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.28. Sohra comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 4 Upper Cherra G. S. Circle of Shella Bholaganj C.D. Block, 2. Sohra (CT) (Part) and 3. 1. laitlyngkot, 2. Nongkynrih, 3. Iew mawlong, 5. mawjrong mawkdok, 6. Swer, 7. Pyrda Kukon, 8. ladmawphlang, 9. Kshaid, 10. Khrang, 11. Nongbah, 12. laitmawsiang, 13. Sder and 14. Sohra Rim G. S. Circles of Khatar Shnong C.D.Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Sohra constituency, which are: Mawphlang, Mylliem, Nongkrem, Mawkynrew, Shella, Pynursla. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Sohra:

The geographic coordinates of Sohra is: 25°23’31.2"N 91°46’23.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sohra

List of candidates contesting from Sohra Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Titosstar Well ChyneParty: UDPAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District CouncilEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Michael Ronnie KshiarParty: BJPAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 20 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lakyntiew SohkhletParty: INCAge: 35Gender: FemaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 12.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harold Firming KhongsitParty: TMCAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government EmployeeEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gavin Miguel MylliemParty: PDFAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA)Education: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 9.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G.Phaiyolin NongrumParty: VPPAge: 60Gender: FemaleProfession: Retd. Statistical Assistant Soil and Water Conservation, Govt. of MeghalayaEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alan West KharkongorParty: NPPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 35.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 8 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sohra election result or click here for compact election results of Sohra and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sohra go here.

Read all the Latest News here