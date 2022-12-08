Solan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.53 Solan (सोलन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Solan is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Solan election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Solan election result or click here for compact election results of Solan and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Solan go here.

Demographic profile of Solan:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.42%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 86333 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44026 were male and 41918 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Solan in 2022 is 952 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 81255 eligible electors, of which 42479 were male, 38771 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 72100 eligible electors, of which 37838 were male, 34262 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Solan in 2017 was 236. In 2012, there were 389 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Solan:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr (Col ) Dhani Ram Shandil of INC won in this seat defeating Rajesh Kashyap of BJP by a margin of 671 which was 1.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dhani Ram Shandil of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kumari Sheela of BJP by a margin of 4,472 votes which was 9.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 53. Solan Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Solan:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Solan:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Solan are: Rajesh Kashyap (BJP), Anju (AAP), Rajinder (BSP), Dhani Ram Shandil (INC).

Voter turnout in Solan:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.84%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.21%, while it was 67.38% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.37% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Solan went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Solan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.53. Solan comprises of the following areas of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh: Kandaghat Tehsil; KC Solan & Solan municipal Council of Solan Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Solan constituency, which are: Kasauli, Arki, Shimla Rural, Kasumpti, Pachhad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Solan:

The geographic coordinates of Solan is: 30°57’58.3"N 77°06’55.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Solan

List of candididates contesting from Solan Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rajesh Kashyap

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Profession: Doctor Proffesor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 35.6 lakh

Candidate name: Anju

Party: AAP

Age: 41

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 16.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajinder

Party: BSP

Age: 58

Profession: Contractor (Plumber)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 32 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dhani Ram Shandil

Party: INC

Age: 82

Profession: Retd.Army Personnel & Present MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 49.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 37.8 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Solan election result or click here for compact election results of Solan and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Solan go here.

Read all the Latest News here