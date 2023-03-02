Songsak Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Songsak seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Thomas Marak (BJP), Sarenni Marak (RPI), Nihim D Shira (NPP), Dr. Mukul Sangma (TMC), Champion R. Sangma (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88% which is -1.8% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.41 Songsak is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Songsak is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Songsak:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.86%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.44%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 31,824 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,271 were male and 15,553 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Songsak in 2023 is 956 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,687 eligible electors, of which 13,779 were male, 12,908 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,236 eligible electors, of which 11,486 were male, 10,750 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Songsak in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Songsak:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Dr Mukul Sangma of INC won in this seat defeating Nihim D Shira of NPEP by a margin of 1,830 which was 7.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.76% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Nihim D Shira of NPP emerged victorious in this seat beating Fardina C Marak of IND by a margin of 2,179 votes which was 11.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPP had a vote share of 34.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 41. Songsak Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Songsak:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Songsak:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Songsak are: Thomas Marak (BJP), Sarenni Marak (RPI), Nihim D Shira (NPP), Dr. Mukul Sangma (TMC), Champion R. Sangma (INC).

Voter turnout in Songsak:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.8%, while it was 87.88% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.8% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Songsak went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Songsak constituency:

Assembly constituency No.41. Songsak comprises of the following areas of East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Songsak Block Headquarter, 2 Barikgiri, 3 Nengsat, 4 Sokadam, 5 Dobu, 6 Rongrong, 10 Napak, 11 Norek Nengsamgre, 12 Snal Dajreng and 13 Asil G.S. Circles of Songsak C.D. Block, 2. 13 Simseng Rongal and 14 Cheran G.S Circles of Dambo Rongjeng C. D. Block and 3. 2 Kalak,3 megagiri, 4 Ampanggiri and 5 Bawegiri G.S. Circles of Samanda C.D. Block.

A total of Eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Songsak constituency, which are: Bajengdoba, Resubelpara, Mendipathar, Rongjeng, Mawshynrut, Rongara Siju, William Nagar, Dadenggre. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Songsak:

The geographic coordinates of Songsak is: 25°39’37.1"N 90°35’03.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Songsak

List of candidates contesting from Songsak Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Thomas MarakParty: BJPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Politician & BusinessmenEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 17.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sarenni MarakParty: RPIAge: 46Gender: FemaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 41.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nihim D ShiraParty: NPPAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Ex. MLA of the State of MeghalayaEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Mukul SangmaParty: TMCAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 28.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1.1 croreTotal income: Rs 76.2 lakh

Candidate name: Champion R. SangmaParty: INCAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: 12Total assets: Rs 1.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

