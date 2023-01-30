Ever since HD Dewe Gowda’s daughter-in-law Bhavana Revanna announced her desire to contest from the Hassan seat, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has played it down and said the party already had a suitable candidate. Another ticket aspirant, HS Swaroop, has also expressed her desire to contest.

Prajwal Revanna, a Hassan MP, endorsed his mother Bhavani’s candidature and stated that she had a better chance of winning. Suraj Revanna, an MLC and another son of Bhavani, backed her, saying that although she was not inevitable, “We should win back the constituency we lost in 2018." Both sons claimed that the candidates of Hassan district would be finalised by the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda, after taking suggestions from former minister H.D. Revanna.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at the Arkalgud taluk village of Haradur, Suraj claimed that H.D. Revanna was the only person who best understood the ground realities of Hassan. Suraj further said that Bhavani Revanna’s campaign was essential for maintaining party members in the district and for bolstering the organisation of the party. He predicted that his party would win the seat if she ran for office.

Before choosing the candidates, Deve Gowda would visit Hassan and consult with party MLAs and Revanna, according to his younger brother and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna. “Deve Gowda selected the candidates from the Hassan district in every election. He hasn’t been able to visit because of health issues. We are anticipating his arrival," he said.

Meanwhile, activists have staged a protest in front of Prajwal’s house, demanding the JD(S) announce Bhavani’s name as the candidate from Hassan constituency.

