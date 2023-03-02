South Shillong Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of South Shillong seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Venetia Pearl Mawlong (INC), Sanbor Shullai (BJP), Ian Andrew Lyngdoh Nongkynrih (TMC), Danny Langstieh (VPP), Angela G Rangad (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 61.27% which is -9.57% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.19 South Shillong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. South Shillong is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of South Shillong:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 27.68%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 33,934 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,722 were male and 17,212 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in South Shillong in 2023 is 1029 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,822 eligible electors, of which 15,840 were male, 15,982 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,708 eligible electors, of which 13,881 were male, 13,827 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in South Shillong in 2018 was 181. In 2013, there were 149 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of South Shillong:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Sanbor Shullai of BJP won in this seat defeating Manas Chaudhuri of INC by a margin of 5,097 which was 22.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.95% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sanbor Shullai of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manas Chaudhuri of INC by a margin of 1,145 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 34.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 19. South Shillong Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in South Shillong:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in South Shillong:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from South Shillong are: Venetia Pearl Mawlong (INC), Sanbor Shullai (BJP), Ian Andrew Lyngdoh Nongkynrih (TMC), Danny Langstieh (VPP), Angela G Rangad (IND).

Voter turnout in South Shillong:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.27%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 70.84%, while it was 75.97% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -9.57% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

South Shillong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of South Shillong constituency:

Assembly constituency No.19. South Shillong comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Ward Nos.22 to 27 of Shillong (m) of mylliem C.D. Block and 2. Shillong Cantt. (CB).

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border South Shillong constituency, which are: East Shillong, West Shillong, Mylliem, Nongkrem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of South Shillong:

The geographic coordinates of South Shillong is: 25°34’27.1"N 91°52’24.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from South Shillong

List of candidates contesting from South Shillong Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venetia Pearl MawlongParty: INCAge: 48Gender: FemaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 3.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanbor ShullaiParty: BJPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Ex-Member of Legislative Assembly of MeghalayaEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 12.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ian Andrew Lyngdoh NongkynrihParty: TMCAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: College Guest Faculty and Freelance Media ProfessionalEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Danny LangstiehParty: VPPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Angela G RangadParty: INDAge: 47Gender: FemaleProfession: ActivistEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 92.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

