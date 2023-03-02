South Tura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of South Tura seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Richard M. Marak (TMC), John Leslee K Sangma (UDP), Conrad Kongkal Sangma (NPP), Brenzield Ch Marak (INC), Bernard N. Marak (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.64% which is -2.01% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.51 South Tura is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. South Tura is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of South Tura:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 70.55%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 33560 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,399 were male and 17,161 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in South Tura in 2023 is 1046 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30229 eligible electors, of which 14,879 were male, 15,350 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25715 eligible electors, of which 12,776 were male, 12,939 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in South Tura in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of South Tura:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Agatha K Sangma of NPP won in this seat defeating Billykid A Sangma of BJP by a margin of 1603 which was 6.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 27.85% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, John Leslee K Sangma of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Billykid A Sangma of INC by a margin of 18 votes which was 0.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 36.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 51. South Tura Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in South Tura:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in South Tura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from South Tura are: Richard M. Marak (TMC), John Leslee K Sangma (UDP), Conrad Kongkal Sangma (NPP), Brenzield Ch Marak (INC), Bernard N. Marak (BJP).

Voter turnout in South Tura:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.64%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.65%, while it was 76.56% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.01% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

South Tura went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of South Tura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.51. South Tura comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Ward Nos.1 to 3 and 6 to 8 of Tura (m) of Rongram C.D. Block.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border South Tura constituency, which are: North Tura, Rangsakona, Gambegre. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of South Tura:

The geographic coordinates of South Tura is: 25°30’21.6"N 90°14’13.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from South Tura

List of candidates contesting from South Tura Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Richard M. MarakParty: TMCAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: John Leslee K SangmaParty: UDPAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: PensionerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 14.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 30.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Conrad Kongkal SangmaParty: NPPAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: Worker, Ex Member of Parliament, Member of Meghalaya Legislative AssemblyEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 14.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 24.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Brenzield Ch MarakParty: INCAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 12 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bernard N. MarakParty: BJPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker, Businessman and Member of Garo Hills Autonomous District CouncilEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: 14Total assets: Rs 5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 10.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

