Southern Angami-I Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Southern Angami-I seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Y. Vikheho Swu (NDPP), Dr Sukhato A Sema (LJPRV). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87% which is 2.08% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.14 Southern Angami-I is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kohima district of Nagaland. Southern Angami-I is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Southern Angami-I election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Southern Angami-I election result or click here for compact election results of Southern Angami-I and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Southern Angami-I go here.

Demographic profile of Southern Angami-I:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.69%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 14430 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 6,713 were male and 7,717 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Southern Angami-I in 2023 is 1150 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 13394 eligible electors, of which 6,302 were male, 7,092 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 13400 eligible electors, of which 6,373 were male, 7,027 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Southern Angami-I in 2018 was 40. In 2013, there were 33 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Southern Angami-I:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Vikho-O Yhoshü of NDPP won in this seat defeating Medokul Sophie of NPEP by a margin of 2082 which was 18.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 50.82% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Vikho-O Yhoshu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Nagakul of INC by a margin of 4492 votes which was 36.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 68.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 14. Southern Angami-I Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Southern Angami-I:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Southern Angami-I:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Southern Angami-I are: Y. Vikheho Swu (NDPP), Dr Sukhato A Sema (LJPRV).

Voter turnout in Southern Angami-I:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.92%, while it was 92.24% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Southern Angami-I went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Southern Angami-I constituency:

Assembly constituency No.14. Southern Angami-I comprises of the following areas of Kohima district of Nagaland: E. Bs. 2 and 3 (Chotobosti ) of Kohima Town; and Jakhama, Kigwema, Phesama, Pfuchama, Mima and Mi-Telephe villages of Jakhama circle in Kohima Sadar sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Southern Angami-I constituency, which are: Western Angami, Kohima Town, Northern Angami-I, Southern Angami-II. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Senapati District of Manipur.

Map location of Southern Angami-I:

The geographic coordinates of Southern Angami-I is: 25°35’49.2"N 94°07’46.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Southern Angami-I

List of candidates contesting from Southern Angami-I Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Medo YhokhaParty: NDPPAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative Assembly & EntrepreneurEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 19.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 5878

Candidate name: Kevipodi SophieParty: INDAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government EmployeeEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Southern Angami-I election result or click here for compact election results of Southern Angami-I and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Southern Angami-I go here.

Read all the Latest News here