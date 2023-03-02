Southern Angami-II Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Southern Angami-II seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Medo Yhokha (NDPP), Kevipodi Sophie (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.1% which is 4.84% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.15 Southern Angami-II is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kohima district of Nagaland. Southern Angami-II is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Southern Angami-II:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.69%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17760 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 8,275 were male and 9,485 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Southern Angami-II in 2023 is 1146 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 17504 eligible electors, of which 8,130 were male, 9,374 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17079 eligible electors, of which 7,917 were male, 9,162 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Southern Angami-II in 2018 was 35. In 2013, there were 33 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Southern Angami-II:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Zale Neikha of NDPP won in this seat defeating Er Kropol Vitsu of NPF by a margin of 771 which was 5.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 52.11% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kropol Vitsu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating K V Pusa of INC by a margin of 5451 votes which was 34.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 67.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 15. Southern Angami-II Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Southern Angami-II:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Southern Angami-II:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Southern Angami-II are: Medo Yhokha (NDPP), Kevipodi Sophie (IND).

Voter turnout in Southern Angami-II:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.26%, while it was 92.57% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.84% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Southern Angami-II went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Southern Angami-II constituency:

Assembly constituency No.15. Southern Angami-II comprises of the following areas of Kohima district of Nagaland: Khuzama, Kidima, Kezoma, Kezo, Chakhabama and Viswema villages of Jakhama circle in Kohima Sadar sub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Southern Angami-II constituency, which are: Southern Angami-I, Northern Angami-I, Northern Angami-II, Pfutsero, Chazouba. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Senapati District of Manipur.

Map location of Southern Angami-II:

The geographic coordinates of Southern Angami-II is: 25°34’23.9"N 94°10’13.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Southern Angami-II

List of candidates contesting from Southern Angami-II Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Zale NeikhaParty: NCPAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative Assembly and Public LeaderEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vipopal KintsoParty: JDUAge: 52Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker & Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kropol VitsuParty: BJPAge: 58Gender: MaleProfession: Retired- Superintendent EngineerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 35.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

