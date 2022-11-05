Split Over Agniveer, Will Himachal's Army Veterans be Chink in BJP's Poll Armour, Silver Lining for Congress?

From welcoming it as a positive move for youth training to completely dismissing it as a potential threat to the entire structure of the armed forces, defence veterans from Himachal Pradesh are split over the Centre’s Agniveer scheme. The issue is reverberating loud and clear among the state’s soldier community and is set to influence which way their votes swing this November.

“What will a 21-22-year-old youth do when he comes back after four years of service? The government could have at least assured them a pension of Rs 10,000 or let them work for minimum 15 years. Agar humare naujwaan ko rozgar nai milega, to wo hataash hoke galat kaamon mein hi fasenge na (If our youth don’t get employment, they will get disheartened and take the wrong path). Rs 10-15 lakh that they are promising them in the end means nothing,” says 79-year-old Ram Shar from Kangra who retired from the Army in 1990 as a Subedar and now runs a shop.

The angst is palpable, especially with increasing unemployment aggravating people’s concerns across villages and towns. With over 50,000 active soldiers, and more than 1.5 lakh ex-servicemen, Himachal Pradesh continued to send thousands of youth to the Army every year until 2019, when recruitment was paused.

In the neighbouring village, 53-year-old Sudeshna Devi says she no longer wishes to send her son to join the Army. “How can we send our children to risk their life for a country that will forget them after four years? And who will want to marry them, knowing they might just come back and sit at home after 22?” she asks.

Will Roll Back Agniveer, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Tapping into the disgruntled fraction, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi told voters in Kangra on Friday that her party would roll back the Agniveer scheme if it gets elected to power in 2024.

“Mothers send their children to spend their entire life fighting at the border so that once they come back, their country would look after them. But the government wants them to look for another job after four years. If Congress comes to power in Centre, we will scrap Agniveer,” said Gandhi, while addressing a rally dominated by women in Nagrota near Kangra.

The Gandhi scion said she was also a “Shaheed ki Beti” and lauded the state’s representation in armed forces, while promising to fill 4,000 posts reserved for ex-servicemen in the state services. Stating how the new changes would drastically cut down the youth recruitment from Himachal from thousands to a few hundreds, she also assured to provide one lakh government jobs to the youth if the party comes to power.

Capacity Building Of Youth

Amid the simmering resentment, there are many veterans who continue to lend their support to Agniveer.

Dharamshala resident Sarabjit Dhiman, who retired as Naib Subedar, says the scheme would help in capacity building for youth and provide them with a direction in life. “Most youth are anyway sitting at home. This will at least give them some direction and a chance to train with Army. Nobody earns that amount of money at 22. They will be financially independent at an early age to explore other options. The money will help them to plan their future better,” said Dhiman.

According to some veterans, the temperament of youth has also changed over the years and they are now keener to do short-service. “The times have changed since we were in the Army and went through all arduous challenges. Today’s youth thinks otherwise. It is perhaps the need of the time, but my concern is that it will widen the disparity among ranks and change the structure of the Army altogether,” said Om Prakash, a retired Army personnel from Nagarakot.

The state is all set to go to polls on November 12.

