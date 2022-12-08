Sri Naina Deviji Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.49 Sri Naina Deviji (श्री नैना देवीजी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Sri Naina Deviji is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Sri Naina Deviji election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sri Naina Deviji election result or click here for compact election results of Sri Naina Deviji and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sri Naina Deviji go here.

Demographic profile of Sri Naina Deviji:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.58%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 75176 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38201 were male and 36346 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sri Naina Deviji in 2022 is 951 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 67763 eligible electors, of which 35146 were male, 32617 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 61477 eligible electors, of which 32339 were male, 29138 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sri Naina Deviji in 2017 was 362. In 2012, there were 415 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sri Naina Deviji:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Lal Thakur of INC won in this seat defeating Randhir Sharma of BJP by a margin of 1,042 which was 1.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.95% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Randhir Sharma of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Lal Thakur of INC by a margin of 1,385 votes which was 2.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 49. Sri Naina Deviji Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sri Naina Deviji:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sri Naina Deviji:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Sri Naina Deviji are: Randhir Sharma (BJP), Narinder Singh (AAP), Bhag Singh (CPI), Ram Lal Thakur (INC), Deepak Kumar (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Sri Naina Deviji:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.92%, while it was 82.38% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.82% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sri Naina Deviji went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sri Naina Deviji constituency:

Assembly constituency No.49. Sri Naina Deviji comprises of the following areas of Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh: Sri Naina Devi Sub-Tehsil; PCs Jamli, Chharol, Rajpura, Deoth of Sadar Bilaspur KC, PCs Ghial, Namhol, Dhuni Panjail, Niharkhan Basala, Siola, Chhakoh, Soldha, Bholi & Rani Kotla of Bahaderpur KC of Sadar Bilaspur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Sri Naina Deviji constituency, which are: Kutlehar, Jhanduta, Bilaspur, Arki, Nalagarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Rupnagar district of Punjab.

Map location of Sri Naina Deviji:

The geographic coordinates of Sri Naina Deviji is: 31°19’03.0"N 76°30’08.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sri Naina Deviji

List of candididates contesting from Sri Naina Deviji Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Randhir Sharma

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculturist & EX-MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Total income: Rs 16 lakh

Candidate name: Narinder Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 41

Profession: Professional

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Bhag Singh

Party: CPI

Age: 62

Profession: Pension & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 71.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 65 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ram Lal Thakur

Party: INC

Age: 71

Profession: Agriculturist & Deffence Lawyer (Advocate)

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 71.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Total income: Rs 17.3 lakh

Candidate name: Deepak Kumar

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 33

Profession: Guest House Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 75917

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

