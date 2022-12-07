Sri Niwas Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.174

Ward No.174 Sri Niwas Puri (श्रीन‍िवासपुरी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Kalkaji Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sri Niwas Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sri Niwas Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sri Niwas Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sri Niwas Puri was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sri Niwas Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Sri Niwas Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Indu (AAP), Rajpal Singh (BJP), Kanta Sharma (INC), Suraj Kumar (IND), Mahavir Singh (IND), Manju (NCP).

MLA and MP of Sri Niwas Puri

Atishi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 51. Kalkaji Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sri Niwas Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Sri Niwas Puri

According to the delimitation report, Sri Niwas Puri ward has a total population of 70,489 of which 8,174 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.6% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sri Niwas Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Sri Niwas Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Shyam Nagar, Prakash Mohalla; Bharat Nagar; Dayal Singh Camp; Friends Colony East - Block-C, Police Colony Flats; Gandhi Camp, Nr. Okhla Railway Station, J.J. Indra Camp -I, Ii, Iii (Sriniwapsuri); Gandhi Camp, Nr. Okhla Railway Station, J.J. Indra Camp -I, Ii, Iii (Sriniwapsuri), Sriniwaspuri - Nursing Complex; J.J. Priyanka Camp (Opp. Dtc Bus Depot - Ii Okhla); J.J. Priyanka Camp (Opp. Dtc Bus Depot - Ii Okhla), Okhla Industrial Arear Phase -Ii; Jj Karpoori Thakur Camp (Sriniwaspuri),; Maharani Bagh - Block-A, B, C, E, F, G, Csir Scientists Appt. Phase-Ii; Mathura Road Okhla Tank - Sewage Treatment Plant Okhla; New Friends Colony - Block- D; Sriniwaspuri (J.J. Colony) Block-J, K, L, M, N, O; Sriniwaspuri (Pvt. Colony); Sriniwaspuri Block-G, H; Sukhdev Vihar, Pocket -A, B, C, D; West Friends Colony Block-A, B; Zakir Bagh And Ishwar Nagar, Sarai Julena, Dda Flats; Amrit Puri, Prakash Mohalla; “East Of Kailash (Csp Flats), East Of Kailash Block A, B, C, G, East Of Kailash Block C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-6, C-7, C-8, State Bank Officers Flats, Dda 4 Story Flats Block No. 1-12;" East Of Kailash Block A, B, C, G; “East Of Kailash Block C-1, C-2, C-3, C-4, C-5, C-6, C-7, C-8, State Bank Officers Flats, Dda 4 Story Flats Block No. 1-12;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 174. Sri Niwas Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Indu; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,69,39,889; Total liabilities: Rs 2,00,000.

Candidate name: Raj Pal Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 47,73,63,872; Total liabilities: Rs 3,54,41,275.

Candidate name: Kanta Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,41,06,643; Total liabilities: Rs 1,00,64,538.

Candidate name: Mahavir Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,20,91,768; Total liabilities: Rs 42,419.

Candidate name: Suraj Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,06,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manju; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,20,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

