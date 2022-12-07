Sri Ram Colony ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.246

Ward No.246 Sri Ram Colony (श्रीराम कॉलोनी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sri Ram Colony went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sri Ram Colony corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sri Ram Colony ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sri Ram Colony was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sri Ram Colony candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Sri Ram Colony ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Mohammad Aamil Malik (AAP), Sartaj Ali (AIMIM), Pramod Jha (BJP), Geeta Verma (BSP), Julfikar Ali (INC), Abdul Gafur (IND), Parvez Malik (IND), Vallem Javed (JDU).

MLA and MP of Sri Ram Colony

Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 70. Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sri Ram Colony is a part.

Demographic profile of Sri Ram Colony

According to the delimitation report, Sri Ram Colony ward has a total population of 83,347 of which 3,146 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 3.77% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sri Ram Colony ward

The following areas are covered under the Sri Ram Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Khajoori Khas C.T., Khajoori Khas Block B; Khajoori Khas C.T., Khajoori Khas Block C; “Khajoori Khas C.T., Khajoori Khas Block E, Khajoori Khas C.T., Khajoori Khas Block F;" Khajoori Khas C.T. Rajeev Nagar Sri Ram Colony Block A; Khajoori Khas C.T. Rajeev Nagar Sri Ram Colony Block B; Khajoori Khas C.T. Rajeev Nagar Sri Ram Colony Block C; Khajoori Khas C.T. Rajeev Nagar Sri Ram Colony Block D; Khajoori Khas C.T. Rajeev Nagar Sri Ram Colony Block E; Chand Bagh.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 246. Sri Ram Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Mohammad Aamil Malik; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,26,23,580; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sartaj Ali; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,00,808; Total liabilities: Rs 58,133.

Candidate name: Promod Jha; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 35,28,929; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Geeta Verma; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Not Given; Total assets: Rs 20,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Julfikar Ali; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 6,86,50,000; Total liabilities: Rs 7,83,000.

Candidate name: Abdul Gafur; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 39,51,736; Total liabilities: Rs 6,24,490.

Candidate name: Parvez Malik; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,32,778; Total liabilities: Rs 36,683.

Candidate name: Vallem Javed; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,72,747; Total liabilities: Rs 4,00,000.

