Sri Renukaji Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.57 Sri Renukaji (श्री रेणुका जी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. Sri Renukaji is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Sri Renukaji election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sri Renukaji election result or click here for compact election results of Sri Renukaji and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sri Renukaji go here.

Demographic profile of Sri Renukaji:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.19%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 74365 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38141 were male and 35619 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sri Renukaji in 2022 is 934 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 65716 eligible electors, of which 34242 were male, 31474 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 58325 eligible electors, of which 30702 were male, 27623 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sri Renukaji in 2017 was 363. In 2012, there were 465 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sri Renukaji:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Vinay Kumar of INC won in this seat defeating Balbir Singh of BJP by a margin of 5,160 which was 9.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vinay Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Hirdaya Ram of BJP by a margin of 655 votes which was 1.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 57. Sri Renukaji Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sri Renukaji:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sri Renukaji:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Sri Renukaji are: Narain Singh (BJP), Ram Kishan (AAP), Vinay Kumar (INC), Jagmohan Singh (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Sri Renukaji:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.33%, while it was 76.18% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.42% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sri Renukaji went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sri Renukaji constituency:

Assembly constituency No.57. Sri Renukaji comprises of the following areas of Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh: Renuka Tehsil; Nohra Sub-Tehsil; PCs Kando Phagar, Bharog Baneri of majra KC of Paonta Sahib Tehsil & Dadahu Sub Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Sri Renukaji constituency, which are: Pachhad, Chopal, Shillai, Paonta Sahib, Nahan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Sri Renukaji:

The geographic coordinates of Sri Renukaji is: 30°40’58.8"N 77°27’00.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sri Renukaji

List of candididates contesting from Sri Renukaji Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Narain Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 56

Profession: Volutarily Retired Seme Govt. Employee (LIC)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 55.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Candidate name: Ram Kishan

Party: AAP

Age: 59

Profession: Retired from Army

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Candidate name: Vinay Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 44

Profession: Politician & CPS/MLA in HP & Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Total income: Rs 34.3 lakh

Candidate name: Jagmohan Singh

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 55

Profession: Govt. Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 55.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 78.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 27.6 lakh

