The 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held before May 2023 to elect 224 MLAs in the state. Political parties are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen their vote base and in a similar bid, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday launched a poster campaign against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This campaign focused on the state Budget 2023 presented on February 17.

According to reports, the Congress on Saturday started the Sakappa Saku Kivi Mele Hoova campaign which means “enough of flower on ear" in English. Sakappa Saku Kivi Mele Hoova refers to an idiomatic expression in Kannada that means “stop fooling people". Posters displaying this slogan were pasted atop BJP posters that said BJPya Bharavasagalu (BJP’s promises).

As stated in a media portal, the Congress posters showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Posters also included his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Elected representatives from the Congress, along with their supporters started this campaign in Bengaluru (Jayamahal Road and Byatarayanapura), Mangaluru and other districts. BJP has also stated in response to these posters pasted by the Congress. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told a media portal that the people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to the Congress by “keeping a flower on their ear". Pralhad said that Congress has fooled people for many decades. According to the minister, Congress is in such a condition that the people of India have to “look for it with binoculars".

This is not the first time the Congress party has indulged in poster campaigning against the BJP. In 2022, according to PTI, Congress started a campaign targeting Basavaraj Bommai with other top party leaders putting up “PayCM" posters on the Race Course wall in Bengaluru opposite the Volvo office. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, All India Congress Committee general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and many other senior MLAs participated in this campaign. As stated in the PTI, Congress state chief Shivakumar had alleged that the police were arresting only Congress workers but didn’t take any action against those who put up birthday and other posters of politicians illegally.

Read all the Latest News here