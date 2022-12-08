Sujanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.37 Sujanpur (सुजानपुर) (Sujanpur Tira, Sujanpur Tihra) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. Sujanpur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Sujanpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sujanpur election result or click here for compact election results of Sujanpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sujanpur go here.

Demographic profile of Sujanpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 75396 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 35622 were male and 37588 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sujanpur in 2022 is 1055 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 68504 eligible electors, of which 33826 were male, 34678 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 65006 eligible electors, of which 32127 were male, 32879 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sujanpur in 2017 was 1439. In 2012, there were 3095 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sujanpur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajinder Rana of INC won in this seat defeating Prem Kumar Dhumal of BJP by a margin of 1,919 which was 3.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajinder Singh of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Anita Verma of INC by a margin of 14,166 votes which was 31.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 55.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 37. Sujanpur Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sujanpur:A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sujanpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Sujanpur are: Ranjit Singh Rana (BJP), Anil Rana (AAP), Gian Chand (BSP), Rajinder Singh (INC), Rajesh Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout in Sujanpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.98%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.59%, while it was 69.33% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.61% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sujanpur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sujanpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.37. Sujanpur comprises of the following areas of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh: Sujanpur Tehsil; KC Jhaniara, PCs Bouru, utpur, Kadhiyar, lag, lohakhar, Gawardu, Patnaun, Siswan, Thana, Kot & Kakriyar of ugialta KC of Hamirpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Sujanpur constituency, which are: Jaisinghpur, Dharampur, Bhoranj, Hamirpur, Nadaun. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Sujanpur:

The geographic coordinates of Sujanpur is: 31°47’10.7"N 76°33’23.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sujanpur

List of candididates contesting from Sujanpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ranjit Singh Rana Party: BJP Age: 65 Profession: Retired from Indian Arny as a Hony Capt Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 63 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 39.7 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 23.3 lakh Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anil Rana Party: AAP Age: 31 Profession: Software Project Manager Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 55.3 lakh Liabilities: Rs 26.6 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh Total income: Rs 10.2 lakh

Candidate name: Gian Chand Party: BSP Age: 68 Profession: Retired from Govt. Service Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajinder Singh Party: INC Age: 56 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 32 crore Liabilities: Rs 37.3 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore Immovable assets: Rs 30.3 crore Total income: Rs 9.5 crore

Candidate name: Rajesh Kumar Party: IND Age: 47 Profession: Businessman Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 30.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 12.9 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh Total income: Rs 3 lakh

