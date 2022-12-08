Sullah Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Sullah seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP), Ravinder Singh (AAP), Suresh Kumar (BSP), Jagdish Chand Sapehia (INC), Chander Bhan (IND), Rekha Rani (IND), Dr Swaroop Singh Rana (IND), Suman Kumar (IND), Jagjiwan Paul (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.69% which is -1.68% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.14 Sullah (सुलह) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Sullah is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Sullah election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sullah election result or click here for compact election results of Sullah and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Sullah go here.

Demographic profile of Sullah:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,06,976 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 52013 were male and 53075 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sullah in 2022 is 1020 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 96145 eligible electors, of which 48036 were male, 48109 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 89293 eligible electors, of which 44496 were male, 44797 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sullah in 2017 was 1081. In 2012, there were 2906 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Sullah:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Vipin Singh Parmar of BJP won in this seat defeating Jagjiwan Paul of INC by a margin of 10,291 which was 14.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jagjiwan Paul of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vipin Singh Parmar of BJP by a margin of 4,428 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 14. Sullah Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Sullah:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Sullah:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Sullah are: Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP), Ravinder Singh (AAP), Suresh Kumar (BSP), Jagdish Chand Sapehia (INC), Chander Bhan (IND), Rekha Rani (IND), Dr Swaroop Singh Rana (IND), Suman Kumar (IND), Jagjiwan Paul (IND).

Voter turnout in Sullah:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.37%, while it was 70.13% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.68% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Sullah went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Sullah constituency:

Assembly constituency No.14. Sullah comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Thural Sub-Tehsil; Dheera Sub-Tehsil; KCs Sullah & Daroh, PCs Bag-Buhla, Kaswa-Punnar, Bhawarna, Thandol, Bhaura, Bari, Khera-upperla of Bhawarna KC of Palampur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Sullah constituency, which are: Nagrota, Palampur, Jaisinghpur, Jawalamukhi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Sullah:

The geographic coordinates of Sullah is: 32°00’09.4"N 76°27’31.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Sullah

List of candididates contesting from Sullah Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Vipin Singh Parmar

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Profession: LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Total income: Rs 46.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ravinder Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 56

Profession: Self-Employed, Agriculture, Trade Union

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 81.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 43.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 38 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Suresh Kumar

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: Vegetable Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 26 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Jagdish Chand Sapehia

Party: INC

Age: 67

Profession: Ex-Army, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 59.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 10.5 lakh

Candidate name: Chander Bhan

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Painter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rekha Rani

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: N.A.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Swaroop Singh Rana

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 81.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 9.1 lakh

Candidate name: Suman Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Service Private

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 75000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jagjiwan Paul

Party: IND

Age: 68

Profession: Agriculture/Ex-MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 95.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.2 lakh

