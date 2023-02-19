Supporting Secular Alliance to Save Nation from Those Leasing it to Others, Says Haasan During Bypoll Campaign

Pitching for the victory of the Congress in the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he was supporting the candidate to “save the nation from people trying to lease it to some persons".

The actor-turned-politician canvassed for DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate E V K S Elangovan in Erode, which will go to the polls on February 27, at a meeting near Gandhi statue in Karungalpalayam of the district.

Congress leader Elangovan is pitted against the AIADMK’s K S Thennarasu while Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi and actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK candidates are also in the fray.

“For the first time, I am seeking votes for another political party’s symbol. This is not for any benefits, but because of the desire to save the nation from those who are trying to lease the country to some persons," Haasan, founder of MNM, said in an indirect reference to the BJP regime at the Centre. The saffron party is supporting the AIADMK candidate in the bypoll.

The actor added: “I am also a ‘grandson’ of late rationalist leader E V R Periyar like Elangovan, the candidate. I am strictly following the ideals of Periyar." A huge crowd had thronged the meeting to catch a glimpse of the multiple National Award-winning actor.

Recalling his travails when his movie ‘Vishwaroopam’ faced trouble in getting screened during its release back in 2013, Haasan said: “When I was making Vishwaroopam, I received a number of disturbances from a woman (apparent reference to late CM J Jayalalithaa), but voluntarily Dr Kalaignar (former CM M Karunanidhi) called me and wanted to help me out. I appreciated the generosity of the DMK leader but I did not take his help." Lauding Karunanidhi’s attitude while in power, the actor indicated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minster M K Stalin is also generous in helping the people, especially women.

Congress candidate Elangovan, father of Thirumahan Everaa, whose death recently necessitated the bypoll, had earlier met Haasan and sought support following which MNM decided to back the former TNCC president. Everaa, the great grandson of rationalist leader ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2021.

The bypoll result will be out on March 2.

