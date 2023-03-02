Surma Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Surma seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sumen Dey (TMC), Rubi Ghosh (INC), Premtosh Deb (IND), Meri Debbarma (TMP), Manoj Kanti Deb (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.6% which is -3.83% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.46 Surma (সুরমা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Dhalai district of Tripura. Surma is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Surma election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Surma election result or click here for compact election results of Surma and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Surma go here.

Demographic profile of Surma:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 30.74%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 48095 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 24,464 were male and 23,630 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Surma in 2023 is 966 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 44678 eligible electors, of which 22,952 were male, 21,726 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 40873 eligible electors, of which 21,012 were male, 19,861 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Surma in 2018 was 207. In 2013, there were 103 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Surma:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Ashis Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Anjan Das of CPM by a margin of 2710 which was 6.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.05% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sudhir Das of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukha Ranjan Das of INC by a margin of 1862 votes which was 5.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 46. Surma Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Surma:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Surma:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Surma are: Sumen Dey (TMC), Rubi Ghosh (INC), Premtosh Deb (IND), Meri Debbarma (TMP), Manoj Kanti Deb (BJP).

Voter turnout in Surma:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.6%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.43%, while it was 92.66% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.83% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Surma went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Surma constituency:

Assembly constituency No.46. Surma comprises of the following areas of Dhalai district of Tripura: Barasurama, mahabir and Salema Tehsils in Kamalpur Sub-Division

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Surma constituency, which are: Asharambari, Kamalpur, Ambassa, Fatikroy, Karmachhara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Surma:

The geographic coordinates of Surma is: 24°05’02.8"N 91°49’53.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Surma

List of candidates contesting from Surma Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Swapna Das Paul

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Gender: Female

Profession: House Wife

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 76.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Shyamal Sarkar

Party: TMP

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 19.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pranesh Das

Party: IND

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Niranjan Das

Party: IND

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: 2

Total assets: Rs 62000

Total liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arjun Namasudra

Party: TMC

Age: 34

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 5240

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anjan Das

Party: CPM

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex MLA of Tripura Legislative Assembly and Political Activist.

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 41.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

