Suruhoto Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Suruhoto seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Picto (NCP), Er Kahuli Sema (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 83.92% which is -4.94% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.33 Suruhoto is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Zunheboto district of Nagaland. Suruhoto is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Suruhoto:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 16007 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 8,209 were male and 7,798 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Suruhoto in 2023 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 14977 eligible electors, of which 7,698 were male, 7,279 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 14261 eligible electors, of which 7,334 were male, 6,927 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Suruhoto in 2018 was 31. In 2013, there were 48 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Suruhoto:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, H Khehovi of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Kaito Jakhalu of NPF by a margin of 8559 which was 62.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 79.78% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Shetoyi of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Kiyezhe Aye of INC by a margin of 405 votes which was 3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 51.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 33. Suruhoto Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Suruhoto:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Suruhoto:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Suruhoto are: Picto (NCP), Er Kahuli Sema (BJP).

Voter turnout in Suruhoto:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.92%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.86%, while it was 95.02% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.94% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Suruhoto went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Suruhoto constituency:

Assembly constituency No.33. Suruhoto comprises of the following areas of Zunheboto district of Nagaland: Suruhuto H. Q. and Sapotimi, Litshami, Yehemi, Kiyetha, Kholeboto, Seromi, Aichisaghemi, Tichipami, Vedami, Phuye (Old) and Kishepu villages of Suruhuto circle; and Khumishi (a), Khumishi (b), Khumisbi (cj, Khumishi (d), Tuzu Island, Kathara, Yeshito, Achikuchu (a), Achikuchu (b), Asuto, Nishoshe, Tuzuhu, Kitahu and Koiboto villages of Achikuchu Circle.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Suruhoto constituency, which are: Mongoya, Atoizu, Aghunato, Zunheboto, Longkhim Chare, Tuensang Sadar-II. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Suruhoto:

The geographic coordinates of Suruhoto is: 26°10’19.9"N 94°38’49.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Suruhoto

List of candidates contesting from Suruhoto Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S. Toiho Yeptho

Party: NCP

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Profession: Businessman

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H. Khehovi

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Gender: Male

Profession: MLA Suruhuto Constituency & Advisor of Tourism Art and Culture

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 20.9 crore

Total income: Rs 0

