Suryamaninagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Suryamaninagar seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Manab Debbarma (TMP), Himani Debbarma (BJP), Brinda Rani Debbarma (CPM), Amit Kumar Debbarma (RPIA). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.49% which is -3.98% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.18 Suryamaninagar (সূর্যমণিনগর) (Suryamani Nagar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Suryamaninagar is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Suryamaninagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Suryamaninagar election result or click here for compact election results of Suryamaninagar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Suryamaninagar go here.

Demographic profile of Suryamaninagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 54006 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 27,140 were male and 26,866 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Suryamaninagar in 2023 is 990 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 49324 eligible electors, of which 25,151 were male, 24,173 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44818 eligible electors, of which 22,989 were male, 21,829 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Suryamaninagar in 2018 was 143. In 2013, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Suryamaninagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Ram Prasad Paul of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajkumar Choudhury of CPM by a margin of 4567 which was 9.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.42% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Raj Kumar Chaudhuri of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Avijit Deb of INC by a margin of 1634 votes which was 3.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.47% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 18. Suryamaninagar Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Suryamaninagar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Suryamaninagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Suryamaninagar are: Manab Debbarma (TMP), Himani Debbarma (BJP), Brinda Rani Debbarma (CPM), Amit Kumar Debbarma (RPIA).

Voter turnout in Suryamaninagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.49%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.47%, while it was 95.62% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.98% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Suryamaninagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Suryamaninagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.18. Suryamaninagar comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Suryamaninagar Tehsil; Dukli mouza in Dukli Tehsil; and Anandanagar mouza in Srinagar Tehsil in Bishalgarh Sub-Division

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Suryamaninagar constituency, which are: Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Khayerpur, Golaghati. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Suryamaninagar:

The geographic coordinates of Suryamaninagar is: 23°47’06.0"N 91°15’45.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Suryamaninagar

List of candidates contesting from Suryamaninagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Susanta Chakraborty

Party: INC

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Business

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 33.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 23.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ram Prasad Paul

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: Politics, Social worker & Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.8 lakh

Candidate name: Mohanta Barman

Party: IND

Age: 68

Gender: Male

Profession: Small Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Biplab Majumder

Party: IND

Age: 33

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: 3

Total assets: Rs 18811

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

