Tamlu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tamlu seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Ee Pangteang (NDPP), D Yongnyak Konyak (NPF), A Nyamnyei Konyak (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.7% which is -3.52% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.49 Tamlu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Longleng district of Nagaland. Tamlu is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Tamlu election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tamlu election result or click here for compact election results of Tamlu and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tamlu go here.

Demographic profile of Tamlu:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18331 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,446 were male and 8,885 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tamlu in 2023 is 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 16444 eligible electors, of which 8,642 were male, 7,802 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 14460 eligible electors, of which 7,684 were male, 6,776 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tamlu in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tamlu:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, B S Nganlang Phom of NPF won in this seat defeating B Phongshak Phom of NDPP by a margin of 958 which was 6.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 41.68% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B S Nganlang of JDU emerged victorious in this seat beating Nyemli of NPF by a margin of 1878 votes which was 13.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 52.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 49. Tamlu Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tamlu:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tamlu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tamlu are: Ee Pangteang (NDPP), D Yongnyak Konyak (NPF), A Nyamnyei Konyak (NPP).

Voter turnout in Tamlu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.7%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.22%, while it was 98.22% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.52% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tamlu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tamlu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.49. Tamlu comprises of the following areas of Longleng district of Nagaland: Tamlu H. Q. and C/Kangching, Tamlu, B/Namsang, Shermuching, Ngetchungching and Bashola (Ladaigrah) villages of Tamlu Circle; and Tangsa, Kumahu, Yongya, Nian and Yungam villages of Longleng Circle ir Tuensang Sadar sub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tamlu constituency, which are: Tuli, Arkakong, Wakching, Aboi, Longleng. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sivasagar District of Assam.

Map location of Tamlu:

The geographic coordinates of Tamlu is: 26°40’06.2"N 94°46’52.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tamlu

List of candidates contesting from Tamlu Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: H Nyemli Phom

Party: RPIA

Age: 70

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex- MLA (Politicians)

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 99.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B.S. Nganlang Phom

Party: NDPP

Age: 52

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 15.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B. Bangtick Phom

Party: IND

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker, Politician

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

