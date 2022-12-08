Tankara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Tankara seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya (BJP), Sanjay Bhatasana (Patel) (AAP), Chanani Mushabhai Abharambhai (BSP), Kagathara Lalitbhai (INC), Parmar Shailesh Manubhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.18% which is -3.32% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.66 Tankara (ટંકારા) (Dayanand Nagar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Morbi district of Gujarat. Tankara is part of Rajkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Tankara election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tankara election result or click here for compact election results of Tankara and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tankara go here.

Demographic profile of Tankara:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.39%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,49,508 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,28,180 were male and 1,21,328 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tankara in 2022 is 947 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,24,579 eligible electors, of which 1,16,067 were male, 1,08,511 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,679 eligible electors, of which 1,03,079 were male, 93600 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tankara in 2017 was 58. In 2012, there were 128 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tankara:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kagathara Lalitbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Raghavajibhai Jivarajbhai Gadara of BJP by a margin of 29,770 which was 17.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vadaviya Maganbhai Dhanjibhai of INC by a margin of 15,407 votes which was 10.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.42% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 66. Tankara Assembly segment of the 10. Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat defeating Kagathara Lalitbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tankara:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tankara:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Tankara are: Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya (BJP), Sanjay Bhatasana (Patel) (AAP), Chanani Mushabhai Abharambhai (BSP), Kagathara Lalitbhai (INC), Parmar Shailesh Manubhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Tankara:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.5%, while it was 76.35% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.32% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tankara went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Tankara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.66. Tankara comprises of the following areas of Morbi district of Gujarat: 1. Tankara Taluka. 2. morbi Taluka (Part) Villages - mansar, Naranka, Pipaliya, Virparda, Hajnali, modpar, lutavadar, Barvala, Khevaliya, Khakhrala, Vanaliya, Khareda, Andarna, Vankda, Pipali, Gor Khijadia, Jepur, Bagathala, Biliya, Kantipur, manekvada, Nagalpar, Nani Vavdi, Ghuntu, unchi mandal, Nichi mandal, Kalikanagar, lakhdhirpur, lalpar, Panchasar, Amrapar Nag, moti Vavdi, Khanpar, Chanchapar, Thorala, Rajpar, Saktasanala, Jodhpur Nadi, Jambudiya, Paneli, Gidach, makansar, Adepar, lakhdhirnagar, lilapar, Ghunada Sajanpar, Ravapara, Vajepar 3. Paddhari Taluka - entire taluka except villages - Khokhri, Jivapar. 4. lodhika Taluka (Part) Village - und Khijadiya. 5. Dhrol Taluka (Part) of Jamnagar District Villages - Chhalla, Golita.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Tankara constituency, which are: Morbi, Dhrangadhra, Wankaner, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural (SC), Kalavad (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Tankara:

The geographic coordinates of Tankara is: 22°37’14.5"N 70°42’40.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tankara

List of candididates contesting from Tankara Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Business & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 21.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 46.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjay Bhatasana (Patel)

Party: AAP

Age: 31

Profession: Ceramic Trading (Shri Ram Marketing)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 19 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Chanani Mushabhai Abharambhai

Party: BSP

Age: 52

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kagathara Lalitbhai

Party: INC

Age: 65

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 70.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.2 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Shailesh Manubhai

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 40

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

