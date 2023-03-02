Tehok Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tehok seat in Nagaland. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: T Ngampai Konyak (INC), Pohwang Konyak (NCP), K Konngam Konyak (BJP), H Chingsak Konyak (NPF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 94.4% which is 0.75% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.45 Tehok is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Tehok is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tehok election result or click here for compact election results of Tehok and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tehok go here.

Demographic profile of Tehok:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 12185 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 6,430 were male and 5,755 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tehok in 2023 is 895 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 11640 eligible electors, of which 6,388 were male, 5,252 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 15453 eligible electors, of which 8,112 were male, 7,341 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tehok in 2018 was 24. In 2013, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tehok:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, C L John of NPF won in this seat defeating Er C Kawang Konyak of BJP by a margin of 4556 which was 41.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 68.54% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, C L John of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating W Wangyuh of INC by a margin of 7891 votes which was 55.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 77.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 45. Tehok Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tehok:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tehok:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tehok are: T Ngampai Konyak (INC), Pohwang Konyak (NCP), K Konngam Konyak (BJP), H Chingsak Konyak (NPF).

Voter turnout in Tehok:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.4%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.65%, while it was 91.43% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.75% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tehok went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tehok constituency:

Assembly constituency No.45. Tehok comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Choha Chinglen and Choha Chingnyu villages of Champang Circle; and Chen Station and Chingkao Chingcha, Chingkao Chingnyu, Wangti, Chenloisho, Chen Wetnyu and Chen Moho villages of Chen Circle

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tehok constituency, which are: Phomching, Mon Town, Aboi, Moka, Tobu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Myanmar (Burma).

Map location of Tehok:

The geographic coordinates of Tehok is: 26°34’48.0"N 95°07’17.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tehok

List of candidates contesting from Tehok Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shaboh Konyak

Party: INC

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 24.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M M Throma Konyak

Party: CPI

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician, Public Leader

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Er. C Kawang Konyak

Party: NPF

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Government Servant

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Chingo Walim

Party: IND

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Dental Surgeon

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 50000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chingkai Konyak

Party: LJPRV

Age: 39

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 58000

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C.L John

Party: NDPP

Age: 57

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician, Public Leader

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

