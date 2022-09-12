'Tell Community About Respect Its Leaders Got in BJP': Amit Shah to OBC Morcha as Clock Ticks for 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a closed-door meeting in Jodhpur, asked the OBC Morcha to apprise the community of the respect its leaders have received in the Bharatiya Janata Party as he tasked workers with holding chaupals and state-level meetings in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Recalling his days as former party president when the ‘OBC Prakoshth’ was dissolved to form a full-fledged Morcha, Shah — according to a source — told workers: “It was I who proposed during my term that it be made into a Morcha just like Kisan Morcha.”

Shah told the gathering in Rajasthan’s Marwar region — which has almost 60 per cent OBC population — that the party’s OBC vote share has increased over a period of time and Morcha workers need to work harder to build the BJP’s presence in the community.

The home minister told the cadre that the Narendra Modi government has a vision for OBC, SC and ST communities. “The Modi government had more OBC ministers than in any other government. We gave important designations to OBC community leaders like K Laxman, national president of the OBC Morcha, has been taken into the parliamentary board,” the source quoted Shah as saying.

He added: “In 2024, we have a target of 300 plus seats and your contribution will make it happen. OBCs are not just in Rajasthan but across the country. We have more than 50 per cent OBCs in Rajasthan and we need to work among them so that we get at least 70 per cent of that 50 per cent.”

Shah also told the workers present that all seven Morchas are working on a strategy to strengthen their dedicated specific vote base and the OBC Morcha is also expected to do the same.

“Almost 80 per cent of the district-level Morcha teams have been constituted across the country. You need to follow the national party’s system of conducting meetings and chaupals. Organise small and big meetings, go among people and tell them how much they are respected in the party. We do not have much time left for the next general elections,” Shah said, according to the source.

