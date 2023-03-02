Tenning Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tenning seat in Nagaland. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Akavi N. Zhimomi (INC), Zhaleo Rio (NDPP), Z. Kasheto Yeptho (RPIA), Kitoho S. Rotokha (LJPRV). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.97% which is 5.86% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.6 Tenning is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Peren district of Nagaland. Tenning is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tenning go here.

Demographic profile of Tenning:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.33%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 27361 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,742 were male and 13,619 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tenning in 2023 is 991 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26619 eligible electors, of which 13,466 were male, 13,153 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 29026 eligible electors, of which 14,650 were male, 14,376 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tenning in 2018 was 31. In 2013, there were 29 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tenning:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Namri Nchang of NDPP won in this seat defeating Namduadi Rangkau Zeliang of NPF by a margin of 168 which was 0.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 34.08% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Namri Nchang of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Tarie Zeliang of INC by a margin of 1148 votes which was 4.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 34.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 6. Tenning Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tenning:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tenning:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tenning are: Akavi N. Zhimomi (INC), Zhaleo Rio (NDPP), Z. Kasheto Yeptho (RPIA), Kitoho S. Rotokha (LJPRV).

Voter turnout in Tenning:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.97%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.11%, while it was 94.17% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 5.86% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tenning went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tenning constituency:

Assembly constituency No.6. Tenning comprises of the following areas of Peren district of Nagaland: Tenning H. Q., Nzav, Lalong, Ntu, Nsong, Mechangbung, Chamcha, Ngaulong, Njang, Tenning, Nkio, Tepun, Songsang, Sinjol, Ncham, Sailham, Nchangram, Mbanbungwa, Nkialwa, Tesan New, Tesan Old and Mbaulwa villages of Tenning circle; Athibung, Ingbung, Beisumpui, Bongkolong, Soget, Phaikolum, Khelma, Vongkithem and Chalkot villages of Pedi circle ; and New Chalkot, Phaizol, New Soget, Lebemphai, Gelhang, Phelhang, Thenjol, Saijang, Lilem, Phanjang, Sailhem and Bombal villages of Jaluke circle in Jaluke sub-division.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tenning constituency, which are: Dimapur-III, Ghaspani-I, Peren. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Dima Hasao & Karbi Anglong Districts of Assam & Tamenglong Districts of Manipur.

Map location of Tenning:

The geographic coordinates of Tenning is: 25°27’53.3"N 93°32’40.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tenning

List of candidates contesting from Tenning Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Zandi DomtaParty: NPPAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 28 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tarie ZeliangParty: NDPPAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: Politician and Social WorkerEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rosy ThomsonParty: INCAge: 58Gender: FemaleProfession: Congress Party WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 16.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Namri NchangParty: NCPAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker & PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Henry ZeliangParty: NPFAge: 63Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker & Retired Government ServiceEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Tumda NewmeParty: INDAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: Private Medical PractitionerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 54 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

