Thakkarbapa Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Thakkarbapa Nagar seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya (BJP), Sanjay Mori (AAP), Kshatriya Ranjitsinh Ramanandsinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Vijaykumar C Brahmabhatt (Vijay Barot) (INC), Desai Parth Raghunath (IND), Parmar Arvindkumar Babubhai (IND), Shaikh Usmanbhai Ibrahimbhai (IND), Radhna Vinaysinh (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party), Hitendrakumar Madhabhai Patel (Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 54.69% which is -11.53% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.48 Thakkarbapa Nagar (ઠક્કરબાપા નગર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Thakkarbapa Nagar is part of Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Thakkarbapa Nagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thakkarbapa Nagar election result or click here for compact election results of Thakkarbapa Nagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Thakkarbapa Nagar go here.

Demographic profile of Thakkarbapa Nagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,43,219 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,28,133 were male and 1,15,078 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thakkarbapa Nagar in 2022 is 898 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,432 eligible electors, of which 1,18,881 were male, 1,04,545 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,544 eligible electors, of which 1,09,946 were male, 95597 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thakkarbapa Nagar in 2017 was 278. In 2012, there were 495 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Thakkarbapa Nagar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kakadiya Vallabhbhai Gobarbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Babubhai Mavjibhai Mangukiya of INC by a margin of 34,088 which was 23.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kakadiya Vallabhbhai Gobarbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Gitaben Pranavkumar of INC by a margin of 49,251 votes which was 34.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 63.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 48. Thakkarbapa Nagar Assembly segment of the 7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat defeating Gitaben Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Thakkarbapa Nagar:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Thakkarbapa Nagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Thakkarbapa Nagar are: Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya (BJP), Sanjay Mori (AAP), Kshatriya Ranjitsinh Ramanandsinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Vijaykumar C Brahmabhatt (Vijay Barot) (INC), Desai Parth Raghunath (IND), Parmar Arvindkumar Babubhai (IND), Shaikh Usmanbhai Ibrahimbhai (IND), Radhna Vinaysinh (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party), Hitendrakumar Madhabhai Patel (Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party).

Voter turnout in Thakkarbapa Nagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.22%, while it was 68.58% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -11.53% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Thakkarbapa Nagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Thakkarbapa Nagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.48. Thakkarbapa Nagar comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 22, 25, 26.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Thakkarbapa Nagar constituency, which are: Naroda, Nikol, Bapunagar, Asarwa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Thakkarbapa Nagar:

The geographic coordinates of Thakkarbapa Nagar is: 23°03’11.2"N 72°38’36.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Thakkarbapa Nagar

List of candididates contesting from Thakkarbapa Nagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 52.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 7.1 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjay Mori

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Labour Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 52.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 59.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: Kshatriya Ranjitsinh Ramanandsinh

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 48

Profession: Provision Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vijaykumar C. Brahmabhatt (Vijay Barot)

Party: INC

Age: 61

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 55.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Total income: Rs 19.3 lakh

Candidate name: Desai Parth Raghunath

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 33.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 24 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Arvindkumar Babubhai

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shaikh Usmanbhai Ibrahimbhai

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Radhna Vinaysinh

Party: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

Age: 35

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hitendrakumar Madhabhai Patel

Party: Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party

Age: 32

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

