Theog Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.61 Theog (ठियोग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Theog is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Theog election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Theog election result or click here for compact election results of Theog and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Theog go here.

Demographic profile of Theog:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.64%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 86236 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43181 were male and 42537 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Theog in 2022 is 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 78540 eligible electors, of which 39949 were male, 38591 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 74060 eligible electors, of which 37986 were male, 36074 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Theog in 2017 was 273. In 2012, there were 418 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Theog:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Singha of CPM won in this seat defeating Rakesh Verma of BJP by a margin of 1,983 which was 3.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 42.18% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vidya of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rakesh Verma of BJP by a margin of 4,276 votes which was 7.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 61. Theog Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Theog:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Theog:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Theog are: Ajay Shyam (BJP), Attar Singh Chandel (AAP), Jia Lal Sadhak (BSP), Rakesh Singha (CPI(M)), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (INC), Amit Mehta (IND), Indu Varma (IND), Vijay Pal Khachi (IND).

Voter turnout in Theog:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.94%, while it was 74.96% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 1.02% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Theog went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Theog constituency:

Assembly constituency No.61. Theog comprises of the following areas of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Theog, matiana, PCs Tiyali, Dadas, Dhamanderi, mundu, Ballag, Nahol of Dhamanderi KC, Theog municipal Council of Theog Tehsil & Kumarsain Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Theog constituency, which are: Kasumpti, Shimla Rural, Karsog, Anni, Rampur, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Chopal, Pachhad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Theog:

The geographic coordinates of Theog is: 31°11’51.7"N 77°24’00.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Theog

List of candididates contesting from Theog Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ajay Shyam

Party: BJP

Age: 40

Profession: Social Worker & Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 59.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Candidate name: Attar Singh Chandel

Party: AAP

Age: 69

Profession: Retired (Prof. Cum Director, Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and forestry, Nauni-Solan HP

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 10 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 28.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Total income: Rs 19.6 lakh

Candidate name: Jia Lal Sadhak

Party: BSP

Age: 61

Profession: Retired from HPSEB

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rakesh Singha

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 66

Profession: MLA from 61 Theo Legislative Assembly

Number of criminal cases: 30

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 19.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 17.4 crore

Total income: Rs 34.7 lakh

Candidate name: Kuldeep Singh Rathore

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Advocate in HP High Court at Shimla

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 97.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 12.4 lakh

Candidate name: Amit Mehta

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.1 lakh

Candidate name: Indu Varma

Party: IND

Age: 60

Profession: Social Worker and Orchardist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 99.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 10.9 lakh

Candidate name: Vijay Pal Khachi

Party: IND

Age: 65

Profession: Agriculturist cum Horticulturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 40.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Theog election result or click here for compact election results of Theog and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Theog go here.

Read all the Latest News here