Thonoknyu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Thonoknyu seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Puthai Longon (NCP), H Haiying (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.32% which is 2.82% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.57 Thonoknyu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Noklak district of Nagaland. Thonoknyu is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Thonoknyu election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thonoknyu election result or click here for compact election results of Thonoknyu and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Thonoknyu go here.

Demographic profile of Thonoknyu:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 20759 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,474 were male and 10,285 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thonoknyu in 2023 is 982 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 18484 eligible electors, of which 9,540 were male, 8,944 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18310 eligible electors, of which 9,397 were male, 8,913 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thonoknyu in 2018 was 50. In 2013, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Thonoknyu:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, L Khumo Khiamniungan of NPP won in this seat defeating S Heno Khiamniungan of NPF by a margin of 4044 which was 24.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 51.33% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, L Khumo Khiamniungan of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating S Heno of NPF by a margin of 1307 votes which was 7.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 44.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 57. Thonoknyu Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Thonoknyu:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Thonoknyu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Thonoknyu are: Puthai Longon (NCP), H Haiying (BJP).

Voter turnout in Thonoknyu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.32%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.5%, while it was 97.47% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.82% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Thonoknyu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Thonoknyu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.57. Thonoknyu comprises of the following areas of Noklak district of Nagaland: Tsowao, Lengnyu, Yakao, Panso (Nokhu) and Kenyu villages of Noklak Circle; and Thonoknyu Station and Cailiso, Tuktsur, Pang, Chipur, Thongsonyu, Kensong, Pessu, Sanglao, Wue and Thonoknyu villages of Thonoknyu Circle in Tuensang Sadar sub-division; and Metongar, Longtsunger, Chikiponger, Pokphur and Sangkumti villages of Pungro Circle in Kiphire sub-division.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Thonoknyu constituency, which are: Noklak, Shamator Chessore, Pungro Kiphire. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Myanmar (Burma).

Map location of Thonoknyu:

The geographic coordinates of Thonoknyu is: 26°00’34.6"N 95°02’03.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Thonoknyu

List of candidates contesting from Thonoknyu Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S Heno Khiamniungan

Party: NDPP

Age: 76

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician, Social Worker

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 12.6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L Khumo Khiamniungan

Party: LJPRV

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 49.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Benei M Lamthiu

Party: NPP

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Discharged Govt. Employed & Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

