Tight Fight: With Only 0.9% More Votes than BJP, Did Congress Just Have A 'Narrow' Escape in Himachal?

The Bharatiya Janata Party got only 37,974 fewer votes than the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, which translated to a mere 0.9% vote difference. But that left it 15 seats behind the Congress, which stormed to power with 40 seats in a house of 68 MLAs.

This has to be one of the narrowest differences in vote share amongst the top two parties in a state election which has translated into such a big gulf of seats — with the BJP notching up only 25 seats against 40 of the Congress. While the Congress got about 18.52 lakh votes, the BJP got 18.14 lakh.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 1.1% of the votes, 46,270 to be exact.

Eight seats were won by the Congress over the BJP by very narrow margins of less than 2,500 votes.

The Bhoranj seat was won by Suresh Kumar of the Congress by just 60 votes while party candidate Vinay Kumar won the Sri Renukaji seat by 860 votes. Rajinder Singh won Sujanpur by just 399 seats, while Nand Lal won the Rampur seat by 567 seats. Harshwardhan Chauhan bagged the Shillai seat by 382 votes while Ravi Thakur picked up the Lahaul and Spiti seat by 1,616 votes. Ajay Solanki won the Nahan seat by 1,639 votes while Malendar Rajan picked up the Indora seat by 2,250 votes.

The BJP also won some seats by very narrow margins of 276 votes (Bilaspur), Darang (618 votes), and Sarkaghat by 1,807 votes.

The outgoing chief minister Jai Ram Thakur cited the small margins of victories to say his party fought well and the vote difference was just 0.9%.

