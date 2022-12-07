Tilak Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.101

Ward No.101 Tilak Nagar (त‍िलक नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Tilak Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Tilak Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Tilak Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Tilak Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Tilak Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Tilak Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ashok Kumar Maanu (AAP), Raj Kumar Grover (BJP), Sanjay Kumar (BSP), Harish Chander Lamba (INC), Raj Kumar (IND).

MLA and MP of Tilak Nagar

Jarnail Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 29. Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Tilak Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Tilak Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Tilak Nagar ward has a total population of 52,859 of which 1,754 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 3.32% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Tilak Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Tilak Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Krishna Park Ext, New Mahavir Nagar; Old Mahvir Nagar S-1, S-2, S-3, 4 Block; “Tilak Nagar Blk-1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 17, 16, 23, 24, 21, 22,, 19, 14, 15, 12, 5A, 5B, 20B (Indira Colony);" Ajay Enclave, Extension Blk-C; “Ashok Nagar Block-1 To 70, Double Storey Quaters, Ashok Nagar Shivaji Marg, Blk-10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 9, 14, 18, 20, 21, 4,, 6, 5, 56, 57, 22, 23, 50, 54, 55, 48, 49, 28;" Harijan Basti; Krishna Park, Krishna Puri; Meenakshi Garden; “Tilak Nagar Blk-1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 17, 16, 23, 24, 21, 22,, 19, 14, 15, 12, 5A, 5B, 20B (Indira Colony);" Tilak Nagar Janta Flats Blk-A, B; Vikas Puri Extn Pkt A.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 101. Tilak Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Maanu; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,98,70,471; Total liabilities: Rs 11,93,350.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar Grover; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 25,55,28,355; Total liabilities: Rs 42,19,974.

Candidate name: Sanjay Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 22,38,093; Total liabilities: Rs 3,34,000.

Candidate name: Harish Chander Lamba; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,20,74,971; Total liabilities: Rs 44,00,000.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 65,13,000; Total liabilities: Rs 6,00,000.

Read all the Latest News here