Tizit Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tizit seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tsungro Kithan (NPP), Mmhonlumo Kikon (BJP), John Ovung (IND), Chenithung Humtsoe (INC), Achumbemo Kikon (NPF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 93.39% which is -0.69% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.41 Tizit is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Tizit is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Tizit election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tizit election result or click here for compact election results of Tizit and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tizit go here.

Demographic profile of Tizit:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 20618 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,543 were male and 10,075 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tizit in 2023 is 956 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 18127 eligible electors, of which 9,649 were male, 8,478 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18462 eligible electors, of which 9,638 were male, 8,824 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tizit in 2018 was 61. In 2013, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tizit:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, P Paiwang Konyak of BJP won in this seat defeating Y Wangto Konyak of IND by a margin of 2386 which was 13.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.75% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, P Paiwang Konyak of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Aloh of NPF by a margin of 2976 votes which was 17.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 41. Tizit Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tizit:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tizit:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tizit are: Tsungro Kithan (NPP), Mmhonlumo Kikon (BJP), John Ovung (IND), Chenithung Humtsoe (INC), Achumbemo Kikon (NPF).

Voter turnout in Tizit:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.39%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.08%, while it was 91.97% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.69% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tizit went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tizit constituency:

Assembly constituency No.41. Tizit comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Tizit H. Q., Tizit Farm, P.W-D. /Medical CRP Colony and Tingalibam Hamlet and Nokzang, Jaboka, Loakho, Nokyan, Yannu, Longting, Zarsgkham, Zakhu, Sangsa, Ngangting, Tizit, Lapa and Longlem villages of Tizit Circle ; and Oting and Wangla villages of Mon Circle.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tizit constituency, which are: Wakching, Tapi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Charaideo District of Assam. Arunachal Pradesh State..

Map location of Tizit:

The geographic coordinates of Tizit is: 26°52’27.5"N 95°04’17.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tizit

List of candidates contesting from Tizit Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tahwang Angh

Party: NPF

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 80 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T. Thomas Konyak

Party: INC

Age: 26

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker, Engineer

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P. Paiwang Konyak

Party: BJP

Age: 45

Gender: Male

Profession: Farmer, Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 67.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

