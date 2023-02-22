Too Little, Too Late? Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Poll-Bound Meghalaya May Not be A Panacea for Congress

The Congress, which once had the Northeast in its tight grip, is now in a dismal condition. The latest elections — held in Tripura on February 16 and slated in Meghalaya and Nagaland for February 27 — did not see the presence of the Grand Old Party or its leaders. Perhaps it is this criticism that propelled Rahul Gandhi to hold a campaign meeting in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

It was in Meghalaya that the Congress got the biggest blow from the Trinamool Congress when 12 of the 17 MLAs led by Conrad Sangma jumped ship, snatching the Congress’ position of the principal opposition party.

While many believe that Rahul Gandhi’s entry at the fag-end of the campaign will not make much difference, some term his visit as the achievement of the state unit.

On one hand, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda are visiting the three states, the Congress’ big campaign is missing. Rahul Gandhi’s holidaying was also a matter of discussion within the party, a Congress leader said, adding that this has gathered criticism.

Let’s take a look at the condition of the Congress in the three states:

Tripura

Though the Congress is a national party, the CPIM has given only 13 seats to them. Experts say in Tripura, the party got only two per cent votes in 2018 and thus, when seat sharing was discussed, the party did not get much importance. Moreover, none of the national leaders were seen campaigning for Congress.

Meghalaya

There is a common saying in Meghalaya that apart from former central minister and Congress chief Vincent Pala, there is no one left in the party. Mukul Sangma delivered a big blow to Congress when 12 of 17 MLAs joined TMC. In the 2018 assembly election, the National People’s Party (NPP) won 19 seats, the Congress claimed 21 seats, and the BJP won two seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) emerged victorious in six constituencies. The fact that even after getting the highest number of seats in 2018 the party could not form the government in the state was a big setback for the party. On Tuesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot was seen campaigning in Meghalaya.

Nagaland

Congress is contesting on 23 seats here. Except Mallikarjun Kharge, no other senior leader has campaigned in Nagaland. The Congress seems to be much behind in the race in the state, believe experts.

