Town Bordowali Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Town Bordowali seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Surajit Datta (BJP), Purushuttam Roy Barman (IND), Pujan Biswas (TMC), Dulal Ghosh (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 79.94% which is -6.03% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.8 Town Bordowali (শহর বর্দোয়ালী) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Town Bordowali is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Town Bordowali election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Town Bordowali election result or click here for compact election results of Town Bordowali and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Town Bordowali go here.

Demographic profile of Town Bordowali:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.41%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 47125 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,324 were male and 24,801 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Town Bordowali in 2023 is 1111 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 45696 eligible electors, of which 22,063 were male, 23,633 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 45070 eligible electors, of which 21,976 were male, 23,094 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Town Bordowali in 2018 was 25. In 2013, there were 14 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Town Bordowali:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Asish Kumar Saha of BJP won in this seat defeating Biswanath Saha of AIFB by a margin of 11178 which was 27.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.89% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Asish Kumar Saha of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Shyamal Roy of AIFB by a margin of 7060 votes which was 18.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 8. Town Bordowali Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Town Bordowali:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Town Bordowali:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Town Bordowali are: Surajit Datta (BJP), Purushuttam Roy Barman (IND), Pujan Biswas (TMC), Dulal Ghosh (IND).

Voter turnout in Town Bordowali:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.94%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.97%, while it was 86.86% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -6.03% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Town Bordowali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Town Bordowali constituency:

Assembly constituency No.8. Town Bordowali comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Ward Nos. 9, 11, 12 and 13 of Agartala municipal Council in Agartala West Tehsil; and Ward No. 14 of Agartala municipal Council in Agartala east and Agartala West Tehsils in Sadar Sub-Division

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Town Bordowali constituency, which are: Agartala, Ramnagar, Banamalipur, Pratapgarh, Badharghat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Town Bordowali:

The geographic coordinates of Town Bordowali is: 23°50’00.6"N 91°15’54.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Town Bordowali

List of candidates contesting from Town Bordowali Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shibani Bhowmik

Party: IND

Age: 63

Gender: Female

Profession: House Wife

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 14.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ramkrishna Debnath

Party: IND

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Private Tution

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Manik Saha

Party: BJP

Age: 70

Gender: Male

Profession: Professor of Tripura Medical College as Dental Surgeon

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 13.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 25.5 lakh

Candidate name: Asish Kumar Saha

Party: INC

Age: 64

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 44.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 15.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Arnab Roy

Party: RPIA

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Advocate

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 23.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ananta Banerjee

Party: TMC

Age: 72

Gender: Male

Profession: Legal Practitioner

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 86.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

