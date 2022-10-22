'Tribal Status for Hattis is A Welcome Move But...' Ahead of Polls, Himachal Minister's Formula to 'Keep All Happy'



It promises to be the most exciting electoral battle in the hills in recent times. With multiple rallies by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP has hit the ground running. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP started off strong but has of late diverted much of its focus to Gujarat. The Congress campaign rests on the shoulders of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but is yet to pick up pace. News18 tours the state to gauge public sentiment and political strategies ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which recently cleared a proposal in the Union Cabinet to accord tribal status to the Hattis, is hoping to gain support from the community but faces the tough job of pacifying the existing tribes ahead of the November 12 elections in Himachal Pradesh.

While tribal minister in Jairam Thakur’s government and the BJP’s candidate from Lahaul Spiti, Ram Lal Markanda, believes that the long-overdue decision to accord tribal status to the Hattis is an achievement of the BJP, he is of the opinion that it would have been good for the party if a new category had been created for them.

Speaking to News18.com soon after elections were announced, Markanda said the existing tribes would be pacified if the Hattis got a separate category and budget. If Parliament gives its nod to the decision, the Hattis will be the largest tribe in the hill state.

After firefighting the protests within the party cadre, it is yet another task for the BJP to keep all tribes pacified.

“I have welcomed the decision of giving them tribal status because it was long-overdue. But I maintain that it would have been better if we had created a new category for them. The tribals can be divided into two categories — old and new. Old tribals mean those who became tribals in 1956 — Lahaul of Spiti, Kinnaur, Phangi and Bharmour. Then came the Gaddi-Gurjars in 2003-2004. The tribal percentage has remained stagnant. Earlier, Gaddi-Gurjars were included in the same reservation percentage and now the Hattis have been added. Because of that, the old tribals are a little angry,” Markanda said.

However, the BJP candidate maintained that the decision was an achievement of the BJP. “The area of Trans-Giri used to be considered the stronghold of the Congress. There are 1.68 lakh Hatti people who will benefit by this decision,” Markanda said.

Division of STs

According to the minister, the largest tribe in Himachal is Kinnaura of Kinnaur district, which makes up 34 per cent of the community. Of the total budget, 33 per cent has been reserved for Lahaul of Lahaul Spiti and 34 per cent for Bhangi-Bharmour.

“New Gaddi-Gurjars together are approximately 1.62 lakh and found in Chamba and Kangra districts. Gurjars are all over Himachal, while Hattis are mainly concentrated in Sillai, Renuka, Pacchad and Paonta Sahib. Hattis have now become the largest tribe at 35 per cent,” Markanda said.

Responding to how he would pacify the ‘old tribals’, Markanda said: “Gaddi-Gurjars have not been given a different fund. Hattis too cannot be given funds as they live in general areas. We are waiting for the Centre’s notification on Hattis to see if they will be given a separate budget. If they get a new category of reservation, then all sides will be happy,” said the BJP leader.

He also recalled the development works done by the BJP for the tribals in the state. “We have time-bound projects unlike earlier. We got the Atal Rohtang tunnel and will soon start the Vibrant Village scheme. The chief minister has promoted machinery usage in the agriculture. Hattis will be benefitted under the Forest Rights Act,” he added.

The Hattis hold influence in the Shillai, Paonta Sahib, Renuka, and Pachhad assembly constituencies. They also have a significant presence in the Nahan, Solan, Shimla, Shimla Rural, and Choupal seats.

Population in Scheduled Areas

Kinnaur has a total population of 84,121 as per the 2011 census of which 48,746 are STs. Lahaul, with a total population of 19,107, has 15,163 STs, while Spiti has 10,544 STs of the total population of 12,457.

In Chamba district, of a population of 18,868, STs (Pangis) are 17,016. In Bharmour, the ST population is 32,116 out of 39,108.

The BJP had won 44 of the total 68 Himachal assembly segments in the 2017 polls. The state will go to polls on November 12.​

