Trip to Chandigarh, Shutting Doors, Windows: Here's How Congress Plans to Thwart BJP's 'Operation Lotus'

In an effort to thwart any possible poaching bids, Congress has been exercising utmost caution to keep its flock together.

Even as the national party inches closer to victory in Himachal polls, it is reportedly moving its MLAs to Chandigarh which is almost 90 km away from the election state.

Talking to the media, party observer Rajeev Shukla informed about the relocation of the MLAs “for convenience", and said BJP’s poaching attempts will not succeed if the Congress crosses 40, five above the majority mark in the 68-member assembly.

Amidst fear of BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’, code for PM Narendra Modi’s party getting MLAs to switch loyalties, Shukla said a meeting of MLAs may be called in Chandigarh “because people from all regions can easily reach there".

“We may call them to Shimla, too. We will decide by the evening," he said in Delhi before leaving for Shimla.

MLAs may be taken to Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh the two states where Congress reigns after a pitstop in Chandigarh, if the margin remains slender, a report by NDTV said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Haryana leader Bhupinder Hooda are reaching the Himachal capital too, it also noted.

Responding to such ongoing conjectures, Bhupesh Baghel said before leaving for Himachal: “I will be going to Himachal as I am the party observer there. We’ll not bring them (MLAs) here. But we do have to ensure our people are kept together. The BJP can go to any lengths."

Earlier, Congress in-charge Tajinder Singh Bittu had also hinted at looming poaching fears. He had said that the party will keep its doors and windows closed as the BJP will try to poach, as they have done many times in the past.

Meanwhile, the Congress has surged ahead of the BJP on 39 of the 68 seats with one seat already under its belt, while the ruling party has won four seats and is ahead in 21 constituencies, according to trends from Himachal Pradesh where the counting of votes is underway.

Independent candidates were ahead on three seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had fielded candidates on 67 seats.

