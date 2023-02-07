The election to the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16, and counting will take place on March 2. With just a few days left, all political parties are holding election rallies and roadshows to boost their campaign in the poll-bound state. West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has arrived in Tripura for a two-day visit. During this visit, the Chief Minister entered a shop on the national highway — Haradhan Ghosh’s Radha Govinda Sweet Shop. She made tea at the shop and also spoke to residents, who came running when they saw Mamata stopping by.

A video of her visit was shared on Twitter by AITC Tripura on February 6. The 39-second video also shows nearby residents capturing this incident on their phones. The clip was captioned, “On the way back from Matabari, the President @MamataOfficial and the All India General Secretary @abhishekaitc spent time with local people at a tea shop. Didi’s ability to blend in with common people is what makes her unique. #MamataBanerjeeInTripura #AbhishekBanerjeeInTripura.”

The TMC supremo also dominated the headlines when she had a conversation with the media over how her party volunteers have been attacked by the BJP. Mamata told the reporters that her party workers and vehicles were vandalised, still, TMC stood for the people. Even senior leaders like Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev were also not spared, Mamata told the reporters.

It would be interesting to see how well TMC performs in these state polls as its performance in by-elections to four assembly seats held on June 23, 2022, was abysmal. All four TMC candidates — Mrinal Kanti Debnath (Jubarajnagar), Arjun Namasudra (Surma), Sanhita Banerjee (Town Bordowali) and Panna Deb (Agartala) had lost their deposits. Trinamool’s Tripura president, Subal Bhowmik, had refused to see it as a setback for their party and told The Print how they were gearing up for a big push to clinch the 2023 elections. He told the portal that TMC would soon form block-level and district-level committees in Tripura.

