Tripura Polls 2023: Kunjaban Palace Turns Into Ceremonial House But Tagore Connection Remains Intact

Tripura’s Kunjaban Palace has been turned into a ceremonial house ahead of assembly elections in the state. This primarily holds significance because the royal place had been left completely dilapidated, with a thick layer of dust and broken windows. Its revival will add new life to the historically important place.

However, it also has a significant link to Bengal’s famous writer and composer Rabindranath Tagore, who had once stayed here during a visit to Tripura. Kunjaban Palace, the official residence for the Governor of Tripura was built in 1917 by Maharaja Bijendra Kishore Manikya. It was located on a hillock just about 1 km from the Ujjayanta Palace.

Tagore had written historical anecdotes called ‘Rajarshi’, ‘Mukut’, ‘Prem Marichika’, ‘Akash Kusum’, ‘Bisarjan’, ‘Uchchbas O Sohagi’, and ‘Broken Heart’, which are all famous chapters of Tripura.

The Nobel Laureate had a great relationship with the royal family and Tripura has come up in many of his literary works. Tripura’s contact with Rabindranath began during the reign of Maharaja Birchandra. Tagore first came to Agartala in 1900 and his grandfather Dwarakanath Tagore was a close friend of Maharaja Krishnakishore Manikya.

Tagore’s name has been repeatedly mentioned in the election campaign this year, whether it is by the ruling party or the opposition. Culture and heritage are topics, that have been raised by various political parties in Tripura, and the name of Kunjaban came up in the midst of it.

Kunjaban Palace was formerly known as Pushbanta Palace and has been home to several illustrious patrons of fine arts including renowned scholars. It is currently the official residence of the Governor of Tripura.

The southern parts of the palace are called Rabindra Kanan after the versatile Rabindranath Tagore. It is believed that he created several of his masterpieces while strolling through these lawns itself.

The front part of the house is now rented for ceremonial purpose and locals claim that the ownership of the house is still in the hands of the royal family.

Tagore had a close relationship with Maharaja Birchandra, Radhakishor, Birendrakishor and Bir Bikram. He used to give good and honest advice to the then Maharajas for the promotion of education, culture, music and dance. One of the few places where Rabindranath Tagore actually lived in Tripura is ‘Kunjaban’.

Notably, Bir Bikram Manikya had donated money for the development of Santiniketan in West Bengal.

