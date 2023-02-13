There is no family in Tripura that has not received the benefits of BJP’s policies, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, urging people of the poll-bound state to vote for the saffron party if they wanted “guaranteed growth peace and prosperity".

Addressing a rally in Vivekananda Ground, Agartala, Modi said that the BJP, as a “faithful servant" (sevak), has left no stone unturned to develop the place.

Urging people to stay united and vote peacefully, he said Tripura is witnessing rapid development and will suffer if the Left and Congress return to power.

“Agartala has become the gateway for international trade in the northeast; the state capital will soon become a business hub. If the BJP stays in power, money sent from Delhi will reach the grassroots level, unlike what was the cause under the previous dispensation," he said.

The BJP believes in politics of change (badlao), not of revenge (badla), he asserted.

Listing development projects he said the state has seen a modernised airport and several other infrastructure projects in the last five years.

“Work to build National highway, road and railway projects are moving at a rapid pace. The Indo-Bangla railway will soon be commissioned, and the Maitri Setu in Sabroom, which is connected with the international port of Chittagong, will give a major fillip to trade and business once made operational," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Left Front and Congress, the PM accused the two parties of wanting to fill their coffers without caring for people’s welfare.

“The Left had taken the state on the brink of destruction with cadre raj visible everywhere, from state departments to police stations. People of Tripura can never forget the chaotic days when Left Front cadres had taken hostage of every aspect of life."

Tripura saw development after its people showed a “red card" to communists, he said. “The Left had considered itself as the king and people of Tripura as slaves. Development took centre stage in Tripura only when people showed red card to the communists," he stated.

The prime minister, in his second visit to the state in two days, claimed the Left and the Congress can do anything to “satiate their hunger for power".

“They wrestle in Kerala and forge friendly relations in Tripura. Will those Congress leaders and workers who had suffered ‘red terror’ pardon the Left-Congress understanding? It is the evident that a few leaders of the Left and the Congress don’t hesitate to shake hand with enemies," he said.

The Prime Minister had accused the two parties of fighting “kushti" (wrestling) in Kerala and “dosti" (friendship) in Tripura. Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, Modi said that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind, but any vote for them will take Tripura several years backwards. “Old players of misgovernance have joined hands for ‘chanda’ (donation). Those fighting ‘kushti’ (wrestling) in Kerala have done ‘dosti’ (friendship) in Tripura," he said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Tripura under the BJP regime, people got free ration, piped water, healthcare assistance, houses, universities among other facilities, Modi pointed out.

Listing initiatives taken by his government, the Modi said three lakh homes have been sanctioned for Tripura under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’. The BJP government has also spent more than Rs 500 crore for the welfare of the farmers in the northeastern state, he noted.

“I want to assure all those who are yet to get pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that they will get one after the BJP government takes oath in the state," the PM said.

Modi contended that people have already made up their mind to vote in favour of the double-engine government.

“My happiness doubled on seeing the support being pledged for the double engine government," he added.

Campaigning by the parties will draw to a close on Tuesday. Elections to the 60-member Assembly in Tripura will be held on February 16. Votes are scheduled to be counted on March 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here