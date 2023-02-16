The big battle for the northeast starts with Tripura going to polls on Thursday. A total of 269 candidates are contesting for 60 seats in the state legislative assembly, in a triangular fight between the BJP, Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha.

The Election Commission of India has declared 700 booths ‘sensitive’ out of over 3,000 in the state. A total of 400 security personnel from central forces have been deputed across the state.

Besides the BJP, Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha, the Trinamool Congress is also contesting this time on 28 assembly seats. Looking at the emergence of the Motha under party chief and head of the Tripuri royal family, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the tribal vote is likely to be the biggest factor this time. Out of 60 seats, tribals will have a decisive say in 20.

The Tipra Motha fared well in the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and now controls it. This makes it a matter of concern for the ruling BJP, which unseated the Left Front after two decades in a resounding victory in the 2018 elections.

The Motha has demanded a separate state called ‘Greater Tipraland’ in writing. While the saffron party tried hard to join forces with Pradyot Manikya, it was unsuccessful as the tribal-focused party decided to go it alone. Despite being a new entrant to electoral politics at this level, the Motha seems upbeat and confident about its prospects.

BJP, and its ‘double engine’ promise

For the BJP, the challenge is to come to power for the second time on the promise of its “double engine” development model and ‘Act East’ policy. The party is reportedly facing anti-incumbency in some areas as former chief minister Biplab Deb’s tenure was severely criticised by the opposition in every possible way. The BJP will be fighting the tribal factor as well.

Left Front, and its new ally

Ousted after almost two decades due to the BJP in the 2018 assembly polls, the Left Front has been nursing wounds of the past. But it is the surprise alliance with the Congress that has so far given out positive vibes for the party on the ground. The Left is the major player in this alliance and is contesting on 47 seats, while the Congress is fighting on 13 seats. Sources said some leaders of the grand old party are unhappy with this arrangement.

In West Bengal, the Congress votes did not shift in the 2016 elections. Will the same happen in Tripura or will the alliance pose a tough challenge to the other players? It remains to be seen.

Tipra Motha, and its fight for Greater Tipraland

The new kid on the block, Tipra Motha’s demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ seems to be its USP. Pradyot Manikya’s party is contesting on 42 seats and the chief’s close circle believes that they will get more than 15 seats. While it is being said the party has a strong influence over the 20 tribal seats, it remains to be seen if that will be converted to votes just like during the TTAADC polls.

TMC, and its mini move

The Trinamool Congress is contesting 28 seats, and believes it will do well this election. Experts, however, said the momentum that the party had during the municipal polls is now lost.

