Tripura Violence: Action against 3 Officers Who Didn’t Act in Time; ECI Deputes Special Observers to Up Vigilance

In the wake of the political violence in Tripura on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday initiated action against three officers in the state. The poll body has also appointed three Special Observers to take stock of the situation and intensify enforcement measures in the state.

In a statement, the poll body said Tripura’s chief secretary (CS) and the Director General of police (DGP) were directed to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties and to initiate strict action against partisan officers.

The EC has directed the CS and DGP to take stringent action against three officers for not taking appropriate action in time. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jirania has been suspended and removed immediately. Two more officers – Officer-in-charge of Rani Bazar Police Station and Officer-in-charge of Jirania Police Station – have been also been removed immediately.

A political clash broke out in Tripura hours after the dates for the assembly elections were announced on Wednesday. On Thursday, the ECI asked the state chief electoral officer to get a report from the DGP about the incident. This report was to be submitted on Friday by 3 pm.

The ECI had announced on Wednesday that the northeastern state will go to polls on February 16, while the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

THE ALLEGATIONS

The Congress alleged that 15 party workers and functionaries, including AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar, were injured after a group of “Bharatiya Janata Party-backed goons” attacked them during a bike rally in Tripura’s Majlishpur constituency. Police, however, said the attacks were carried out by unknown miscreants in West Tripura district, and “10 party workers were injured”.

I will be back soon!! pic.twitter.com/HixqtgO3gB— Dr. Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) January 18, 2023

In its report, the ECI said that the inputs from the State Government confirmed that Kumar sustained minor injuries in an unlawful rally as the incident happened in the area where permission was not given by district authorities. It also said that “it is not true that he received serious injuries.”

ACTION TAKEN

Three Special Observers have been asked to proceed to the state immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission. These are: 1985-batch IAS Yogendra Tripathy; 1984-batch IPS Vivek Johri and 1983-batch IRS B. Murali Kumar.

“The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission’s strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter,” the statement reads.

Further, in the Friday’s order, the ECI has asked the CS and the DGP to immediately assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties in the state and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay.

“Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura was directed to reiterate to the District Election Officers to facilitate the permission to political parties on first-cum-first basis and popularise the SUVIDHA App for disposing off applications of political parties for meetings, rally and roadshow,” it said.

Two other northeastern states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, will also going to polls next month on February 27. The counting of the votes in all these states will take place on March 2. The term of these three assemblies, having 60 seats each, will conclude on March 12, 15, and 22, respectively.

