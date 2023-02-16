Against 168 repolls in the 2019 general elections, the assembly polls in Tripura concluded violence-free on Thursday with Election Commission of India (ECI) giving credit to meticulous planning and exhaustive reviews for it.

Sharing the details about the poll arrangements, EC’s Joint Director (Media) Anuj Chandak said there were 3,337 polling stations set up in the state with 60 assemblies. There have been no reports of any major violence/attack on candidates or agents, intimidation of voters, throwing of bombs, repoll, damage to EVMs, etc.

“Today’s polls in 60 ACs in Tripura have been largely peaceful…Minor instances of violence reported were promptly looked into by local teams," the ECI said.

Subject of violence

Last month, while announcing the polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that violence before, during, and after elections is left only in a few states and there is no place for poll violence in democracy.

However, soon after the polls were announced, the state witnessed political violence. Within the next few hours, the commission conveyed no tolerance towards violence and directed the state CS and DGP for stringent action against partisan officials while reviewing the matter of an alleged attack on the state-in-charge of AICC in Jirania, West Tripura.

Also immediately three special observers were appointed by the ECI to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, and intensify enforcement measures.

“Meticulous planning, regular exhaustive reviews with Chief Secretaries/DGs of Police of neighbouring states and other enforcement agencies by the Election Commission of India led by CEC Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel ensured smooth conduct of elections in a largely violence-free, fair, inclusive and accessible manner in Tripura today," the poll body added.

Listing out the efforts, the ECI said that based on periodic review meetings, feedback, and past experience, the commission laid out elaborate security arrangements, deployed three special observers with formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record to guide the field functionaries for stringent enforcement and undertook special efforts to ensure peaceful and inducement-free elections in the state.

Further, civil sector officers and police sector officers jointly prepared the sector security plan considering its location, map, boundaries, polling station locations, major political party offices, approach roads to the polling stations, vulnerable areas, and critical polling stations. Further, micro observers were also deputed at polling station locations.

By the end of the day, the tentative figures of voting were nearly 80%. “Final figures will be known by Friday after scrutiny of form 17A," the poll body said.

25-fold increase in seizures

Sustained efforts of monitoring election expenditure in the state led to the goal of “inducement-free" elections, the ECI said.

“Twenty-five fold increase in seizures amounting to Rs 44.67 crore has been recorded this time as compared to previous Assembly elections in 2018 where it was Rs 1.79 crore," they said.

Increased seizures were witnessed under all heads: cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies.

Rs 3.44 crore in cash was seized while 1,40,693 litres of liquor worth Rs 2.58 crore was seized along with drugs worth Rs 26.77 crore, precious metals worth Rs 3.41 crore, and freebies worth Rs 8.47 crore up to Wednesday.

The counting of the votes will be done on March 2.

