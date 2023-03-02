Tuensang Sadar-I Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Tuensang Sadar-I seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sethronkyu (BJP), Sethrichem Sangtam (RPIA), Muthingnyuba Sangtam (NCP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 81.24% which is 2.42% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.53 Tuensang Sadar-I is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Tuensang district of Nagaland. Tuensang Sadar-I is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Tuensang Sadar-I election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tuensang Sadar-I election result or click here for compact election results of Tuensang Sadar-I and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Tuensang Sadar-I go here.

Demographic profile of Tuensang Sadar-I:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 23538 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12,143 were male and 11,395 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tuensang Sadar-I in 2023 is 938 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 21605 eligible electors, of which 11,572 were male, 10,033 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 22084 eligible electors, of which 11,816 were male, 10,268 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tuensang Sadar-I in 2018 was 73. In 2013, there were 35 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Tuensang Sadar-I:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Toyang Chang of NPF won in this seat defeating T Mongko Chang of NDPP by a margin of 3259 which was 18.38% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 56.88% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Toyang Changkong Chang of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating L Elam Chang of NPF by a margin of 2272 votes which was 13.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 56.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 53. Tuensang Sadar-I Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Tuensang Sadar-I:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Tuensang Sadar-I:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Tuensang Sadar-I are: Sethronkyu (BJP), Sethrichem Sangtam (RPIA), Muthingnyuba Sangtam (NCP).

Voter turnout in Tuensang Sadar-I:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.24%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.82%, while it was 76.09% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.42% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tuensang Sadar-I went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Tuensang Sadar-I constituency:

Assembly constituency No.53. Tuensang Sadar-I comprises of the following areas of Tuensang district of Nagaland: Tuensang Town; and Ngangbong, Khudeh and Halipong villages of Tuensang Sadar Circle in Tuensang Sadar sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Tuensang Sadar-I constituency, which are: Noksen, Longkhim Chare, Tobu, Shamator Chessore. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Tuensang Sadar-I:

The geographic coordinates of Tuensang Sadar-I is: 26°15’04.7"N 94°47’26.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tuensang Sadar-I

List of candidates contesting from Tuensang Sadar-I Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Toyang Chang

Party: NCP

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician/ Public leader

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P. Bashangmongba Chang

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Gender: Male

Profession: Business & Politician

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C.N Yanchu Chang

Party: IND

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

